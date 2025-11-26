Victor’s Supermarket Launches Island-Wide Grocery Delivery Service – vmart.ms

Victor’s Supermarket has launched vmart.ms, a new island-wide grocery delivery service designed to make shopping faster and more convenient for residents across Montserrat.

The service allows customers to browse products online, schedule a delivery slot, and pay using Serra, Mastercard or Visa. To qualify for delivery, each order must total at least $100.

According to the company, vmart.ms was developed to meet rising demand for flexible shopping options and to modernise the way essentials reach households. The platform is operated from Victor’s Supermarket in Davy Hill, St John’s.

Island-Wide Delivery with Scheduled Slots

Vmart.ms currently delivers to addresses across Montserrat. Customers choose preferred delivery dates and time slots during checkout, with availability assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. While the service aims to meet each selected slot, the company notes that delays may occur because of weather, traffic or unforeseen circumstances. If significant delays arise, customers will be notified.

Delivery fees vary depending on the slot and location and are calculated at checkout.

Requirements for Receiving Orders

Someone must be available to receive the order at the scheduled time. If no one is present, the delivery team may leave the items at the doorstep at the customer’s risk or offer a rescheduled slot, which may attract an extra charge. Incorrect addresses or failed delivery attempts may also lead to additional fees.

Customers can include special instructions—such as requests to call on arrival or leave items at the gate—although the team cannot guarantee that all instructions can be accommodated.

Handling Issues with Orders

Any missing, expired or damaged items must be reported within two hours of delivery for replacement or refund. Customers may be asked to provide photos to support the claim.

A Tech-Driven Expansion

The launch of vmart.ms marks another move into digital services by supermarket owner Manish Valechha, a co-founder of Serra and a long-time tech entrepreneur. Through Rovika Inc., Valechha and his co-founders have previously developed systems that remain in use, including the government’s driver’s licence platform and Talypso, the software used for voting during Festival competitions.

Customers with questions can contact support@vmart.ms.

Vmart.ms is now live and accepting orders from shoppers across the island.

