ECASHSI Reports Another Year of Robust Results

The Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House Services Incorporated (the ECACHSI) has hosted its 10th Annual General Meeting AGM). The Company reported on its progress for the period ended December 31, 2024, and provided Shareholders with forward-looking details on its strategic objectives under its 2025 – 2028 Strategic Plan.

The ECACHSI reported total revenue of $4.16 million, which was virtually unchanged from 2023. Interest income increased significantly to $300,170, driven by higher investment returns, while administrative expenses totaled $1.81 million, up modestly from $1.68 million in 2023. Net profit rose to $2.74 million, representing a 10% increase over 2023’s profit of $2.48 million.

Total assets increased by 22%, reaching $15.08 million, while shareholders’ equity grew to $14.63 million, underscoring the Company’s continued financial strength.

During the period, the Company actively participated in the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s Payment Modernization Project and continued to pursue its ACH Upgrade Project. With respect to the latter, the upgraded platform, which includes new software, hardware, and enhanced operational capabilities, is expected to be implemented by the end of 2025. This upgrade will deliver a more user-friendly experience, enhanced security controls, and improved clearing and settlement functionality.

Serving as a testament to the Company’s continued positive results, Shareholders approved a Cash Dividend of $275,847.66 or $0.66 per share, as at the record date, October 16, 2025. This dividend payout is the third consecutive payout in the Company’s history and remains consistent with its long – term strategic objective to maximize dividend payout to Shareholders, while responsibly managing its capital.

With respect to the composition of ECACHSI’s Board of Directors, retiring directors, Trevor O.B. Brathwaite, Richard Medford and Ladesa James-Williams were re-elected to the Board.

The present members of the Board of Directors are:

Trevor O. B. Brathwaite – Chairman

Joanna Charles – Deputy Chairperson

Richard Medford

Tracy Benn – Roberts

Ladesa James-Williams

V. Gordon Julien

Taddeus Pierrot

External Auditors, Grant Thornton, were also reappointed as the Company’s External Auditors for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Looking ahead, the ECACHSI will continue to deliver on its strategic objectives to drive payment modernization and strengthen financial inclusion across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Over the coming months, the Company will focus on completing the ACH upgrade and transitioning to the new system and then advancing work on Direct Debits and Instant Payments, onboarding Credit Unions and other Non-Bank Financial Institutions, and exploring collaboration opportunities with identified suppliers to strengthen the

regional payments ecosystem.

Like this: Like Loading...