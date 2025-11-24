Concepts for Long-Awaited Volcano Interpretation Centre Presented at Montserrat’s Diaspora Conference

Attendees of the 1st Montserrat Diaspora Leadership Conference in London on Sunday, November 23 were offered a detailed look at the proposed Volcano Interpretation Centre (VIC).

The VIC has been a tourism experience project in the making for more than a decade and with the time to use the EU funds running out in 2026, it is now or never to make it a reality.

Presented by Bea Sennewald and Branca Pegado of Article 25, the UK’s leading architectural NGO working across the Global South, the concept revealed a modern facility designed to transform how Montserrat tells its volcanic story. The VIC will be built into the existing Montserrat National Museum site in Little Bay, creating a unified campus that blends history, science, and lived experience.

Described as a “contextually appropriate and culturally rich” space that captures the historical, scientific, and social evolution of the Soufrière Hills Volcano, the VIC’s design centres on the human stories of how the eruptions reshaped the island’s identity, landscape, and communities, and how Montserratians continue to adapt, innovate, and honour their heritage.

The designers are working with the guiding purpose of creating a centre to:

– Showcase the volcano as a central pillar of Montserrat’s modern identity.

– Connect locals and visitors across generations through shared stories, archives, and interactive displays.

– Serve as a major tourism anchor capable of boosting footfall and creating private-sector opportunities.

– Establish a signature attraction that positions Montserrat competitively within the regional cultural tourism market.

Inside the design

Article 25’s concept outlines a two-level centre combining education, interpretation, and visitor services in a flexible, purpose-built layout.

Ground Floor – 3,500 sq. ft

The main level features:

A dedicated exhibition space designed for interactive displays and changing installations.

A 35-seat film room for documentary screenings and educational presentations.

A visitor shop and café to enhance the guest experience and generate revenue.

Fully accessible restrooms and circulation pathways.

Office space for four staff members.

Capacity for approximately 40 visitors at any given moment.

Lower Ground – 2,500 sq. ft

Beneath the primary exhibition level, an undercroft area has been designed as a future home for the Montserrat Tourism Authority. The space will also accommodate storage and operational facilities, positioning the VIC as both a public attraction and a functional base for tourism management.

A catalyst for tourism and economic growth

It is hoped that the VIC will help to unlock the island’s visitor economy, serving as a gateway for tours into the exclusion zone, a venue for school programmes, and a hub for scientific engagement. By integrating cultural history with dynamic storytelling and modern design, Article 25 aims to create a site that encourages longer visitor stays and supports local businesses.

