MVO Photo of the 2025 winners of the Creative Writing Competition.
Winners of 2025 MVO Creative Writing Competition Announced

The winners of the 2025 MVO Creative Writing Competition were announced on Saturday during the Alliouagana Festival of the Word event at the Montserrat Public Library.

The Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) has been coordinating the competition annually to encourage residents to share their stories of the island’s volcano.

According to the MVO, “this year, more than 70 writers helped us uncover new chapters of our island’s story. Under the theme “The Soufrière Hills Volcano: Untold Chapters,” participants shared powerful true personal experiences and community stories connected to our volcano.

“Thank you to every participant for adding your voice to Montserrat’s living library.”

The winners are listed below in each category.

Adults
First Place: Audris Jno-Baptiste
Second Place: Zelma White

Montserrat Community College
First Place: Shekinah Persaud
Second Place: Adin Corbette

Montserrat Secondary School
First Place: Abrielle Hillaire
Second Place: Amarion Monroe

Grades 5–6
First Place: Kathyann Weekes
Second Place (tie): Kearah Ryan; Jenice Skerritt

Grades 3–4
First Place: Fijonye Meade Ryan
Second Place: Nickyvah Hickson

Grades 1–2
First Place: Khairi Daway
Second Place (tie): Rayden Williams ; Ceyonja Brown

