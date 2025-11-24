Winners of 2025 MVO Creative Writing Competition Announced

The winners of the 2025 MVO Creative Writing Competition were announced on Saturday during the Alliouagana Festival of the Word event at the Montserrat Public Library.

The Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) has been coordinating the competition annually to encourage residents to share their stories of the island’s volcano.

According to the MVO, “this year, more than 70 writers helped us uncover new chapters of our island’s story. Under the theme “The Soufrière Hills Volcano: Untold Chapters,” participants shared powerful true personal experiences and community stories connected to our volcano.

“Thank you to every participant for adding your voice to Montserrat’s living library.”

The winners are listed below in each category.

Adults

First Place: Audris Jno-Baptiste

Second Place: Zelma White

Montserrat Community College

First Place: Shekinah Persaud

Second Place: Adin Corbette

Montserrat Secondary School

First Place: Abrielle Hillaire

Second Place: Amarion Monroe

Grades 5–6

First Place: Kathyann Weekes

Second Place (tie): Kearah Ryan; Jenice Skerritt

Grades 3–4

First Place: Fijonye Meade Ryan

Second Place: Nickyvah Hickson

Grades 1–2

First Place: Khairi Daway

Second Place (tie): Rayden Williams ; Ceyonja Brown

