What We Know About the New Ferry Service to Begin December 5

Country of Origin: Venezuela
Name of vessel: Unknown
Certification: Pending. The start of the service will be dependent on when this certification is received.
Location of vessel: Making its way to Montserrat from Venezuela, according to Premier Reuben T. Meade
Capacity: 300-seat passenger vessel, reduced to 240 to allow for cargo and luggage
Route: Not only is it expected to serve the Montserrat-Antigua route, but Premier Meade has said it will also be used for intra-regional travel to include St. Maarten, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Guadeloupe.
Expected adult fare: XCD 510 or USD circa 189 round trip
Expected child fare: Unknown
Does it include departure taxes and Antigua fees?: Unknown
Contract length: Six months from December 5, 2025. This is due to the inability of the government to contract services beyond the current budget yet, which ends in March 2026.
Opportunities for long-term ferry service: A local group is said to be interested in offering a more permanent solution. No additional details available from GOM at this time.
For More information: Contact the Access Division for more details on the ferry service. Future updates on the schedule will be available on our Getting Here page.
