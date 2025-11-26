Taxi and Tour Guide Training Hailed a Success

The Montserrat Tourism Authority has successfully concluded an energetic, hands-on training workshop for Taxi Operators and Tour

Guides, held from Saturday, November 1st to Wednesday, November 12th, 2025.

The sessions, conducted at the Salem Community Resource Centre and Pont’s Beach Bar, brought together individuals eager to earn certification and enhance their skills.

A total of 15 people actively participated in the immersive program, designed to enhance the skills and professionalism of Montserrat’s frontline tourism providers.

The workshop covered a range of essential areas, including:

 Effective tour guiding techniques

 Storytelling of Montserrat’s rich historical and cultural heritage

 Visitor engagement strategies

 Essential First Aid training

 Practical VHF Radio operation for safe and effective communication during tours

Participants also applied their new skills in a hands-on simulation exercise, traveling from the picturesque Marine Village in Little Bay to Plymouth, Montserrat’s well-known “Buried City,” experiencing firsthand the island’s volcanic history while practicing real-world tour guiding scenarios.

Mrs. Nicole Fagan, Product Development Officer of the Montserrat Tourism Authority, expressed her enthusiasm about the training, stating: “This workshop was an important step in equipping our taxi operators and tour guides with the skills needed to deliver exceptional visitor experiences. The engagement and dedication shown by participants throughout the sessions were truly inspiring.”

Mrs. Fagan emphasized that the program not only aims to strengthen practical skills such as communication and tour-guiding techniques but also to reinforce the vital role these professionals play in promoting Montserrat’s rich culture, history, and attractions.

The Authority proudly welcomes the newly trained and certified Taxi Operators and Tour Guides, confident that they are now well-equipped to showcase the beauty, heritage, and unique stories of Montserrat like never before.

