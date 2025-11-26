Investment Opportunities Presented at Montserrat’s 1st Diaspora Leadership Conference

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Montserrat’s first Diaspora Leadership Conference closed in London on Sunday, November 23, with a clear message from government officials and overseas partners: Montserrat is ready to accelerate investment, modernise key sectors, and harness the strength of its global community to drive long-term national development.

The conference, hosted by the Montserrat Government UK Office (MGUKO), brought together an unprecedented gathering of diaspora organisations, private-sector stakeholders, and members of the Montserrat delegation led by Premier Reuben T. Meade. Also attending were the Minister of Education, Health and Social Services, Dr Ingrid Buffonge; Parliamentary Secretary Crenston Buffonge; and Financial Secretary Kenya Lee.

More than two dozen diaspora groups joined in person and online, including the Montserrat Progressive Society of New York, Emerald United Club, Montserrat Association Toronto, MOPPA, Village 664, Women of Montserrat Bonding, Boston Aspirers, Alliouagana Singers, MAC’89, Montserrat Festival UK, Montserrat Voices, and several community partnerships, charities, and alumni associations. International project partners such as Article 25, Avatari International LLP, Neo-Terra, Cavendish Rowe, NLA International, Oxford Critical Minerals Project, and Walters and Cohen also participated.

Premier outlines development priorities

Premier Meade delivered the keynote address, offering a wide-ranging “State of the Nation” update that highlighted infrastructure development, economic diversification, and opportunities for deeper diaspora engagement.

He emphasised the government’s intention to build a modern, resilient economy supported by strategic investment and collaborative partnerships. The premier said strengthening links with the diaspora is essential to this agenda, noting that global Montserratians remain one of the island’s strongest assets.

Innovation and investment take centre stage

A major section of the programme focused on innovation, with project teams presenting updates on initiatives aimed at reshaping Montserrat’s economic future.

Volcano Interpretation Centre – Article 25

Article 25, the UK’s leading architectural NGO working in the Global South, outlined its concept designs for the new Volcano Interpretation Centre (VIC). The centre will be integrated into the existing Montserrat National Museum site and offer a flexible, interactive space showcasing the island’s volcanic history, scientific research, and community experiences. Presenters highlighted the VIC’s potential as both an educational hub and a cornerstone for cultural tourism.

Avatari International LLP – Environmental Technology and Seaweed Bio Campus

Avatari International LLP introduced its portfolio of green technologies that convert waste and harmful emissions into commercially valuable by-products. Jeremy Morrelli of Avatari shared their vision of helping to transition Montserrat to a future beyond fossil fuels. The company, which aims to ensure social and environmental justice as part of its mandate believes that the andesite material which comes from the volcano can be turned into a fibre, which can be transformed into mesh and rebar for steel. This steel would be much more viable than what is currently in use as it would resist corrosion.

Montserratian Harvey Edgecombe is said to be leading another aspect of the company’s plans to develop a Montserrat Seaweed Bio Campus. This facility would harness drifting sargassum passing through the region and convert it into usable materials. The proposal aims to establish Montserrat as a regional leader in seaweed-based innovation and sustainable, nature-based industries. The premier said he was hopeful that they will be able to move the project to the next stage within short.

The premier also told the gathering that they are developing a Montserrat Investment Fund which would allow for citizens and the Diaspora to contribute to viable projects on the island. He said if Montserratians weren’t willing to invest in the island, other nations will. “We can’t be here marking time,” Premier Meade declared.

Minister of Health and Education Dr Ingrid Buffonge discussed priorities in education and health, including partnerships that could strengthen clinical services, technical training, and school development. One of the plans to support learning is to find funding to staff the three community centres for afterschool programming with a safeguarding children focus.

Parliamentary Secretary Crenston Buffonge highlighted the government’s push to improve its cultural and tourism products.

Diaspora engagement moves into a new phase

Margaret Allen, Founder Montserrat Patron Society, a UK registered charity. redevelopment of Montserrat said they are looking for contributors based in Montserrat to provide input on what is needed there. The MPS applies for funding on behalf of organisations working in Montserrat and is led by a group of UK resident trustees and their Montserrat counterparts.

Allen said the aim was to cover all aspects of redevelopment that will benefit the economy, including projects in education, technology and agriculture. They are also willing to work with established organisations in Montserrat to partner with them to access money from the UK Government allocated for use in the Overseas Territories.

Sonia Charles OD, President of Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat, Inc. registered in Montserrat, shared with the conference the work happening on the ground to support women to get mammograms. She reiterated that a radiologist was needed on the ground to which Minister of Health Dr. Ingrid Buffonge agreed, stating that it would be allow the island to do more advanced testing with an expert based at the hospital. Presently, the government engages a team abroad to review the scans done by the local radiographers.

Charles also said there was a need to help reduce amputations on Montserrat. She explained that she is working towards setting up a foot care project which would be based on wound care provided by a specialist nurse and podiatrist. Charles made a plea for any specialist nurses and people offering podiatry services to help care for people in Montserrat being impacted by diabetes and other NCDs which often result in the need for amputations of limbs.

Conference attendees raised questions on investment, access, geothermal, and health care. It was also expressed that Montserratians should begin to make a concerted effort to move back to the island as all of the needs cannot be resolved with the current population alone. Much more the sending funds home was needed for Montserrat’s redevelopment to be a success.

Positioned ahead of high-level UK meetings

The conference took place at the start of UK–Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) week. The Montserrat delegation will now enter a series of meetings with UK ministers and agencies on investment, infrastructure, climate resilience, energy, and governance. Officials said the diaspora conference provided valuable input ahead of the JMC discussions.

MGUKO confirmed that the conference will become an annual fixture, forming part of a wider plan to deepen strategic dialogue with Montserrat’s global community.

MGUKO will release follow-up materials and investment briefs in the coming weeks.

