Calypso Eliminations Shift to New Venue

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has announced a venue change for the Calypso Eliminations, slated for Saturday, December 6.

The event, originally planned for Carnival City in Little Bay, will now take place at the Multipurpose Sports Complex. According to MAC, the move allows additional time to prepare and configure the Carnival City grounds and stage ahead of the busy Carnival season.

The change also supports a collaborative effort, giving MABA an opportunity to raise funds for its upcoming tournament.

MAC apologised for any inconvenience and thanked vendors, patrons and stakeholders for their understanding as preparations continue. Updates will be shared through the council’s official communication channels.

