Premier Meade Leads Delegation to Joint Ministerial Council (JMC)

Premier of Montserrat and Minister of Finance, Reuben T. Meade, is currently in London, undertaking a series of engagements as part of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC), focused on strengthening diaspora partnerships, advancing key development priorities, and ensuring Montserrat’s interests are effectively represented within the UK–Overseas Territories policy framework.

He is joined by Parliamentary Secretary Crenston Buffonge and Financial Secretary Kenya Lee.

On Monday, November 24, Premier Meade had a full schedule of high-level meetings to advance Montserrat’s national priorities across the UK–Overseas Territories (OT) framework. In discussions at both the UK Overseas Territories Caribbean Leaders Caucus and the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association Political Council Meeting, he reiterated Montserrat’s strong support for equitable NHS access for all BOT

citizens, pressed for a clear timeline to resolve the frozen pensions issue, and emphasised the importance of a principled and consistent approach to UK–OT relations. He further highlighted the need for coordinated OT advocacy, increased access to climate finance and resilience funding, and the protection of democratic integrity while recognising each territory’s unique circumstances.

Air connectivity, a vital link for Montserrat’s economic resilience, social mobility, and emergency response capability, was also a key focus in meetings with Air Safety Support International and the UK Department for Transport. The Premier called for solutions to

increase seat capacity, reduce travel costs, and improve long-term operational viability at John A. Osborne Airport.

As the Joint Ministerial Council week continues, further bilateral engagements and negotiations are scheduled, ensuring Montserrat’s priorities remain firmly on the UK–OT agenda.

