Calypso Season Heats Up as 22 Artists Prepare for Eliminations

The road to the Calypso Monarch Finals officially gets underway this weekend as 22 calypsonians take the stage for the 2025 Calypso Eliminations. The competition is slated to take place tonight, Saturday, December 6 at the Multi-Purpose Sports Centre in Little Bay from 8PM.

The line-up, released by the Montserrat Arts Council, confirms a full slate of returning voices, emerging talent, and seasoned performers all vying for a place in the coveted semi-finals on Sunday, December 21.

This year’s Eliminations offer a strong mix of political commentary, social observation, cultural pride, and the signature wit Montserrat audiences expect. Performers will compete in the following order of appearance:

Order of Appearance – Calypso Eliminations

Gulbert Alerte – “Jimmy”

Song: United Alliance | Writer: Gulbert Alerte | Composer: Joel “Bluff” Watts Lloyd Francis – “Bimshaw”

Song: Me No Sure | Writer/Composer: Lloyd Francis Alvin Duberry – “Dardo”

Song: After the Eruption | Writer: Franklyn Michael | Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry Keithroy Morson – “De Bear”

Song: Come Serve Your Country | Writer/Composer: Keithroy Morson Delroy JnoCharles – “Boxer”

Song: This Little Rock Still Strong | Writer/Composer: Delroy JnoCharles | Composer: Micah Hilton Stevel Rodney – “De Rod”

Song: Take the Bull by de Horn | Writer: Paul Lewis | Composer: Emerald Writers Group Oswald Carty – “Ozzie Blu”

Song: Dreams | Writer/Composer: Everton Reality Weekes Maggie Destouche – “Maggie D”

Song: Protect Our Children | Writer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry | Composer: Emerald Writers Group Steve Watts – “Michigan”

Song: Calypso Writer | Writer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake | Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry Michael Greenaway – “Sunny Money”

Song: Calypso Horrors | Writer/Composer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake Shevyiona Thomas – “Blessings”

Song: One Montserrat, One Caribbean | Writer: Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott | Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry Kenneth Greenaway – “Yogi Lazer”

Song: Road to Freedom | Writer: John JR Fenton | Composer: Joel “Bluff” Watts Peter Sullivan – “Druma Madd”

Song: One Montserrat, One Destiny | Writer/Composer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake Sanjae Prince – “Sanjarion”

Song: Trouble | Writers: Sanjae Prince & Joel Watts | Composer: Joel “Bluff” Watts Antionette Ashton – “Hon-E Empress”

Song: Mind Mourn Money | Writer: Antionette Ashton | Composer: Roland Richards Imran James – “Beng”

Song: The Money | Writer/Composer: Imran James Kamran Cabey – “Boom Kam”

Song: African Descent | Writer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake | Composers: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake & Roland Richards Kelvin Farrell – “King Nattie-Negus”

Song: Who Wrote the Script | Writer/Composer: Kelvin Farrell | Composer: Roland Richards Nyota Mulcare – “Black Pearl”

Song: Too Much Old Talk | Writer: Paul Lewis | Composer: Emerald Writers Group Fredrick Daley – “Taffy”

Song: Multicultural Party | Writer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake | Composer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake Roland Johnson – “Kenzie”

Song: Black on Black | Writer/Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry James Browne – “Bulldozer”

Song: Call the Undertaker | Writer: Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott | Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry

Tickets cost $25 for Adults and $10 for children under 12.

Purchase Tickets Online through Ticket Pulse Events at https://share.google/qo3tSzhGOEDNZf4Yx



You can also live stream the show at www.bakanal.tv.

