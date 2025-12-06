Advertisement

Yogi Laser performing in the 2024 Calypso Finals.
Calypso Season Heats Up as 22 Artists Prepare for Eliminations

The road to the Calypso Monarch Finals officially gets underway this weekend as 22 calypsonians take the stage for the 2025 Calypso Eliminations. The competition is slated to take place tonight, Saturday, December 6 at the Multi-Purpose Sports Centre in Little Bay from 8PM.

The line-up, released by the Montserrat Arts Council, confirms a full slate of returning voices, emerging talent, and seasoned performers all vying for a place in the coveted semi-finals on Sunday, December 21.

This year’s Eliminations offer a strong mix of political commentary, social observation, cultural pride, and the signature wit Montserrat audiences expect. Performers will compete in the following order of appearance:

Order of Appearance – Calypso Eliminations

  1. Gulbert Alerte – “Jimmy”
    Song: United Alliance | Writer: Gulbert Alerte | Composer: Joel “Bluff” Watts
  2. Lloyd Francis – “Bimshaw”
    Song: Me No Sure | Writer/Composer: Lloyd Francis
  3. Alvin Duberry – “Dardo”
    Song: After the Eruption | Writer: Franklyn Michael | Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry
  4. Keithroy Morson – “De Bear”
    Song: Come Serve Your Country | Writer/Composer: Keithroy Morson
  5. Delroy JnoCharles – “Boxer”
    Song: This Little Rock Still Strong | Writer/Composer: Delroy JnoCharles | Composer: Micah Hilton
  6. Stevel Rodney – “De Rod”
    Song: Take the Bull by de Horn | Writer: Paul Lewis | Composer: Emerald Writers Group
  7. Oswald Carty – “Ozzie Blu”
    Song: Dreams | Writer/Composer: Everton Reality Weekes
  8. Maggie Destouche – “Maggie D”
    Song: Protect Our Children | Writer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry | Composer: Emerald Writers Group
  9. Steve Watts – “Michigan”
    Song: Calypso Writer | Writer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake | Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry
  10. Michael Greenaway – “Sunny Money”
    Song: Calypso Horrors | Writer/Composer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake
  11. Shevyiona Thomas – “Blessings”
    Song: One Montserrat, One Caribbean | Writer: Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott | Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry
  12. Kenneth Greenaway – “Yogi Lazer”
    Song: Road to Freedom | Writer: John JR Fenton | Composer: Joel “Bluff” Watts
  13. Peter Sullivan – “Druma Madd”
    Song: One Montserrat, One Destiny | Writer/Composer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake
  14. Sanjae Prince – “Sanjarion”
    Song: Trouble | Writers: Sanjae Prince & Joel Watts | Composer: Joel “Bluff” Watts
  15. Antionette Ashton – “Hon-E Empress”
    Song: Mind Mourn Money | Writer: Antionette Ashton | Composer: Roland Richards
  16. Imran James – “Beng”
    Song: The Money | Writer/Composer: Imran James
  17. Kamran Cabey – “Boom Kam”
    Song: African Descent | Writer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake | Composers: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake & Roland Richards
  18. Kelvin Farrell – “King Nattie-Negus”
    Song: Who Wrote the Script | Writer/Composer: Kelvin Farrell | Composer: Roland Richards
  19. Nyota Mulcare – “Black Pearl”
    Song: Too Much Old Talk | Writer: Paul Lewis | Composer: Emerald Writers Group
  20. Fredrick Daley – “Taffy”
    Song: Multicultural Party | Writer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake | Composer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake
  21. Roland Johnson – “Kenzie”
    Song: Black on Black | Writer/Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry
  22. James Browne – “Bulldozer”
    Song: Call the Undertaker | Writer: Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott | Composer: Eddie “Prynze” Duberry

Tickets cost $25 for Adults and $10 for children under 12.
Purchase Tickets Online through Ticket Pulse Events at https://share.google/qo3tSzhGOEDNZf4Yx

You can also live stream the show at www.bakanal.tv.

