Murphy’s Place Demolished as Government Widens Carr’s Bay Corner

Progress carries consequences, and this week one of Montserrat’s most recognisable roadside landmarks met its end. Murphy’s Corner, the bar and home of the late Rootsman Murphy, was demolished as part of government works to widen the Carr’s Bay corner and improve the northern main road.

For 50 years, Murphy lived and worked in the small wood and stone structure built into the hillside of Carr’s Bay, offering bush rums, natural remedies, and easy conversation to locals and visitors alike. He also partnered with Fish ’n Fins to introduce young people to ocean conservation. His corner became a favourite stop for visiting tourism collaborators seeking the “authentic Montserrat” image. For others, it was long considered an eyesore holding back development.

An earlier MCAP administration, also led by Premier Reuben T. Meade, had planned the demolition more than a decade ago as part of the new town development for the area. Murphy refused to leave at the time, though his family received a home in Davy Hill as compensation. After his death in November 2024, the long-delayed plan resumed under the United Alliance government. This week’s demolition effectively completes a 13-year-old objective.

Heavy machinery and work crews moved in to clear debris and widen the tight bend, a point long criticised for poor visibility and narrow access. According to a press release from the UA Press Officer Jenzil Skerritt, the works form part of a broader push to modernise key road corridors, improve public safety, and open space for future development along the northern coastline.

Government Outlines Key Benefits of the Road Upgrade

The administration highlighted several expected improvements:

• Improved road safety:

The wider bend is meant to increase visibility and reduce bottlenecks, especially for buses, trucks, and emergency vehicles navigating the busy coastal route.

• Better access to communities and services:

As a critical link to residential areas, beaches, businesses, and public services, the improved roadway is expected to ease daily travel and support more reliable transportation.

• Support for economic activity:

With fewer congestion points, Carr’s Bay becomes more attractive for small businesses, beachside operators, and future investment.

• Space for future development:

Clearing old structures opens the area to potential beautification, tourism enhancements, or commercial opportunities.

• Increased public confidence:

The government says visible infrastructure progress signals its commitment to delivering practical improvements that affect daily life.

Residents can expect continued works as crews complete the widening and cleanup. The government has asked for patience during construction and reaffirmed its intention to build a safer and more connected Montserrat.

