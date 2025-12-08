Health Ministry Releases Fogging Schedule as Dengue Cases Rise

The Ministry of Health has issued a detailed fogging schedule for communities across Montserrat as officials work to contain an increase in dengue fever cases linked to the Aedes aegypti mosquito.
Fogging began on Monday, December 1, and will continue through Saturday, December 13, targeting high-risk and densely populated areas during early morning and late evening hours when mosquitoes are most active.
Fogging Schedule: December 1–13, 2025
Monday, December 1
• 5pm–7pm: Upper Friths, Lower Friths, Happy Hill
Tuesday, December 2
• 5:45am–7:30am: Flemmings, Hope
• 5pm–7pm: Salem Centre, Salem Park Road, Glebe
Wednesday, December 3
• 5:45am–7:30am: Mars Hill, Cheap End
• 5pm–7pm: Baker Hill, Cavalla Hill
Thursday, December 4
• 5:45am–7:30am: Cudjoe Head Centre, DC Fenton Heights, Shinlands, Brades Main Road
• 5pm–7pm: Davy Hill, Carr’s Bay
Friday, December 5
• 5:45am–7:30am: Palm Loop, Woodlands Beach area
• 5pm–7pm: Little Bay out to Carr’s Bay junction
Saturday, December 6
• 5:30am–7:30am: Barzeys, Barzeys Extension
Monday, December 8
• 5:45am–7:30am: Mongo Hill, Collins Ghaut, St John’s Centre
• 5pm–7pm: Cart Range, Sweeney’s
Tuesday, December 9
• 5:45am–7:30am: Gerald’s, Drummonds
• 5pm–7pm: Dick Hill, Peaceful Cottage
Wednesday, December 10
• 5:45am–7:30am: Judy Piece, Yellow Hill, Hospital area
• 5pm–7pm: Airport, Sea Port, Little Bay
Thursday, December 11
• 5pm–7pm: Carr’s Bay and surrounding areas
Friday, December 12
• 5:45am–7:30am: Old Road Bay, Woodlands
• 5pm–7pm: Little Bay Beach, Bunkum Bay, St John’s Centre
Saturday, December 13
• 5:45am–7:30am: Little Bay
• 5pm–7pm: Look Out
Dengue Symptoms and When to Seek Care
Dengue fever often begins suddenly. The Ministry is urging residents to monitor for the following symptoms:
- High fever
- Severe headache
- Pain behind the eyes
- Joint and muscle pain
- Nausea and vomiting
- Rash
- Mild bleeding such as nose or gum bleeding
Individuals showing these symptoms, especially after mosquito exposure, are encouraged to visit their nearest health centre for assessment.
Emergency Warning Signs
Anyone experiencing persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, bleeding, difficulty breathing, or signs of dehydration should go directly to the Glendon Hospital Casualty Department for urgent medical attention.
Guidance on Pain Relief
The Ministry is advising residents to use acetaminophen/paracetamol for fever and pain. Medications such as Aspirin, Ibuprofen/Advil, Naproxen/Aleve, and Diclofenac/Voltaren should be avoided, as they increase the risk of bleeding in suspected or confirmed dengue cases.
Officials are also reminding the public to eliminate standing water around homes, use mosquito repellent, and keep doors and windows screened to reduce mosquito breeding.
