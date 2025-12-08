De Bear Tops Calypso Eliminations 2025

Twenty-two calypsonians took the stage on Saturday, December 6, for the Montserrat Carnival Calypso Eliminations, delivering a night of mixed performances and technical challenges at the multipurpose sports complex in Little Bay.

Keithroy “De Bear” Morson led the field with 430 points, followed closely by Roland “Kenzie” Johnson on 429 and Maggie “Maggie D” Destouche with 412. Nyota “Black Pearl” Mulcare rounded out the top four with 406.

The event was hosted by Little Lenny and media professional Sharlene Lindsay, co-founder of Island Diva Mas.

Newcomers Make Their Mark

Three newcomers entered the competition this year, bringing fresh energy and new voices to the stage.

Shevyiona “Blessings” Thomas, the reigning Junior Calypso Monarch, held her own among senior competitors and secured a place in the semifinals with her song One Montserrat, One Caribbean, written by Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott and composed by Eddie “Prynze” Duberry.

Delroy “Boxer” JnoCharles also advanced to the semifinals in his first outing on the senior stage with his song This Little Rock Still Strong, which he wrote and composed along with Micah Hilton.

Kamran “Boom Kam” Cabey’s performance of African Descent written by Cecil “Cepeke” Lake and composed by Cepeke and Roland Richards did not advance.

Audio Issues Impact Venue Experience

The night was hindered by ongoing audio challenges inside the sports complex. The sound quality in the auditorium made it difficult for both patrons and judges to clearly hear the performances. As a result, the judging panel had to be relocated mid-event to ensure fairness and two performers (Gulbert “Jimmy” Alerte and Alvin “Dardo” Duberry were given the opportunity to sing their song over.

Ironically, the online audience enjoyed a far better experience. The free livestream on social media delivered clean audio directly from the microphones and sound system, giving remote viewers a clearer rendition of the calypsonians’ vocals and orchestration than those inside the venue.

Looking Ahead to Semis and Carnival Opening

Organisers expect that the technical issues will be resolved ahead of the Carnival Opening on December 20 and the semifinal round on December 21, when the festival moves into the Carnival Village in Little Bay.

The eliminations serve as the first major contest of the season, leading up to the finals where the top nine will challenge reigning monarch Garnet “Sylk” Thompson for the crown.

Top 15 – Calypso Eliminations 2025

Keithroy Morson – De Bear | Score: 430 Roland Johnson – Kenzie | Score: 429 Maggie Destouche – Maggie D | Score: 412 Nyota Mulcare – Black Pearl | Score: 406 Alvin Duberry – Dardo | Score: 401 Shevyiona Thomas – Blessings | Score: 389 Peter Sullivan – Drumma Maddie | Score: 383 Kevin Farrell – King Nattie-Negus | Score: 383 (Tied with Drumma Maddie but placed 8th) Kenneth Greenaway – Yogi Lazor | Score: 381 Ozwald Carty – Ozzie Blue | Score: 376 Lloyd Francis – Bimshaw | Score: 374 Delroy JnoCharles – Boxer | Score: 370 Stevel Rodney – De Rod | Score: 332 Micheal Greenaway – Sunny Money | Score: 319 Steve Watts – Michigan | Score: 299

Like this: Like Loading...