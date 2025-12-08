Members of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force Completed Drone Operator Training Course

From November 17 to 21 2025, two members of the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) joined participants from the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS), the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), and the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Service (MCRS) for a comprehensive drone operation and certification programme. Lieutenant Darion Darroux and Lance Corporal Darius Lewis represented the RMDF.

The course was funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), delivered by expert facilitators from the United Kingdom, and locally coordinated by the RMPS.

Participants were training across a wide range of subject areas, including:

Airframes

Aviation Law

Regulatory and Safety Requirements

Meteorology

Basic Drone Operations

Navigation and Navigation with advanced instruments

Emergency Preparedness

Limited Airspace Management

Use of Payloads

Tourism and Emergency Services Applications

UK/EU/US International Best Practices

The programme combined both theoretical and practical sessions designed to develop well-rounded Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) pilots. The trainees conducted live drone flights while manned aviation activity was ongoing in the area. This is an important component of the course that reflects the real-world scenarios where drone operators must safely coordinate with other aerial assets while simultaneously ensuring that the desired objectives are achieved. The course also included limited Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exercises over both land and sea. This capability is an important area of development for the Force as it aligns with the RMDF’s future plans with respect to modernization and operational improvements.

The course culminated in a joint training exercise on 21 November 2025 with the members of the Search and Rescue training courses which allowed the drone operator course members to provide support to a simulated missing person as well as demonstrate their upgraded skillset.

All the successful participants received a completion certificate signifying the mastery of the skills being taught throughout the course.

The Participants expressed gratitude and showed great enthusiasm at being a part of the training initiative and would have gained a wealth of knowledge based on the teachings and experiences of the facilitators.

