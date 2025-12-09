Bank of Montserrat Updates Public on ATM Outage, Removes Withdrawal Fee

Bank of Montserrat Ltd.’s General Manager Josephine George and Assistant General Manager Chesley Antoine appeared on ZJB Radio on Tuesday morning to address ongoing challenges with the bank’s ATM at Brades, which has been out of service since October.

Speaking with host Basil Chambers, Mrs. George said the Bank understood the frustration caused by the prolonged outage, especially with increased travel and spending expected during the Christmas and Carnival season.

“We want to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this is causing. We know how much the community depends on that ATM, and we are also feeling the effects of it not being in operation,” she said.

Parts Delayed; Temporary Fix Planned

The general manager confirmed that a technician recently assessed the machine and found that the ATM is nearing the end of its lifespan. While replacement is planned under a wider modernisation programme, parts have been ordered to keep the Brades machine functioning in the interim.

The new parts are expected to arrive in late December or early January, after which the ATM will be repaired and returned to service. George emphasised that the bank does not have spare parts on-island, contrary to some public speculation.

Antoine said the bank is already working on sourcing new machines that will offer improved security and better support customer information protection.

Customers Directed to St Peters ATM — 50¢ Fee Removed

With Brades offline, customers are being asked to use the ATM at the Osborne Service Centre in St Peters.

George confirmed that the EC$0.50 fee has been removed from all cash withdrawals at that location. She noted that while the printed receipt may still display a fee, no charge is being deducted from customer accounts. (This has since been removed from the receipts.)

The bank has increased monitoring and cash replenishment at the St Peters machine, given it is currently the only operational ATM on the island.

Push Toward Card and EFT Use

Antoine encouraged customers to lean more on their debit cards and electronic payments, noting that cash handling is costly and electronic transactions are more efficient for both the bank and the public.

Bank Preparing for Holiday Surge

Responding to concerns about long lines, George said new frontline staff are in training and an express lane is now in place for cash advances. The bank is also exploring ways to assist customers on the floor to reduce unnecessary queuing.

She reminded residents and returning visitors that most local businesses now accept the Bank of Montserrat debit card, and the mobile banking app allows quick peer-to-peer transfers.

Other Updates

Cash advances are available to Visa cardholders with a valid ID; Mastercard is not currently supported.

Overseas customers are encouraged to use online banking to access statements and account information.

The bank is reviewing feedback about clearing the night deposit box more frequently.

A transformation plan, including improved card usage across the CARICOM region, is underway but not yet dated.

The bank is also running two seasonal promotions: its Christmas loan drive offering up to EC$15,000 at 7% interest, and a “Cash for Christmas” draw. Customers who update their account information before December 19 will be entered for a chance to win EC$500 on December 23.

George closed by inviting the public to the bank’s Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, December 12, and wished residents, visitors, and the diaspora a safe and joyful holiday season.

Listen to the full interview here.

