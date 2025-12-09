Basketball Invitational Tournament Tips Off Tonight at Little Bay

Montserrat’s premier basketball showdown returns tonight as the MABA Invitational Tournament, the Champion of Champions edition, opens at the Little Bay Multipurpose Sports Complex. For the next five nights, the island becomes the battleground for some of the region’s top teams, all vying for one title.

The opening ceremony starts promptly at 6:00 p.m., followed by three games each night, a schedule organisers say requires tight timing and full crowds in the stands.

“This year is going to be the biggest yet,” said Gilmore “Papchow” Williams of the Montserrat Amateur Basketball Association (MABA) during an interview on ZJB Radio. “We have six teams coming in to take on our Emerald Ballers. People need to come out, support, and give the guys the energy because everyone wants to beat Montserrat.”

Teams arriving for the tournament include clubs from St Kitts, Antigua, Barbados, Bermuda, and St Eustatius, joining Montserrat’s Emerald Ballers for the week-long contest.

Tonight’s Matchups

Following the opening ceremony, the first night features:

Game 1 – 6:30 p.m.: CG CG Basketball Club vs Sandy Point Falcons

Game 2 – 8:30 p.m.: Skillful Ballers vs Bucks

Game 3 – 10:30 p.m.: Emerald Ballers vs Diker Academy

Games will tip off at 6:00 p.m. from Wednesday onward.

Admission & Entertainment

Entry is EC$10 for adults and EC$5 for children. Inside, Tribestar Sounds will keep the energy high throughout the night.

For fans abroad and those unable to attend in person, the entire tournament will be streamed live via ZJB Radio’s digital platforms.

Officials & Support

Two referees have travelled from St Kitts to join local officials Kingsley “Library” West, George Green, and “Crunch” Bo in managing the games. Williams confirmed strong sponsorship support from businesses including Ashok’s, CG United, the Premier’s Office, MS Osborne Ltd., Mickey’s Enterprises, Bank of Montserrat Ltd., St Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union, Victor’s Supermarket, and Chez Mango Villa.

Five Nights. One Champion.

The tournament runs from December 9–13 , with Montserrat hoping to lift the trophy on Saturday night.

“Come out and support,” Williams urged. “We have a solid team. With your energy behind them, we can push through and bring the championship home.”

The lights are on, the court is set, and the countdown is over as basketball takes centre stage tonight in Little Bay.

Like this: Like Loading...