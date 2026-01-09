Montserrat Farmers Invited to Apply for CARICOM Women and Youth Agriculture Project

Farmers in Montserrat are being invited to register their interest in a new regional agriculture and food security initiative that will see the island benefit from the installation of modern farming infrastructure, including shade houses.

Under the CARICOM BOOST: Women and Youth in Agriculture project, Montserrat has been allocated four shade houses and one solar-powered cold storage unit, aimed at strengthening local food production, improving post-harvest management and supporting sustainable, climate-resilient farming practices.

The project targets women farmers of any age and young men between 18 and 35 years, with a focus on building organised farmer groups or agribusiness clusters. Selected participants will be required to formalise their farming activities as registered businesses, sign a Social Entrepreneurship Agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, and commit to cultivating approved crops while sharing production data with the Department of Agriculture.

Applicants must have been resident in Montserrat for at least eight years and demonstrate a willingness to participate in training, facilitate on-site visits, and support the transfer of technical knowledge to new and interested farmers. A demonstrated commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and its development partners is also required.

The Montserrat component forms part of a wider regional programme being implemented by the CARICOM Secretariat in partnership with the Government of New Zealand. Regionally, the initiative aims to reduce Caribbean food import costs and build a more resilient agri-food system by expanding sustainable production and improving profitability among women- and youth-led farming enterprises.

Across ten CARICOM Member States, the project will support the construction and installation of 47 shade houses and 15 cold storage facilities.

Eligible persons in Montserrat are invited to register their interest by contacting the Department of Agriculture at 491-2075 or 491-2546. Applicants should provide their name, telephone number(s), email address and number of years of farming experience.

The deadline for registration of interest is Monday, January 12, 2026.

