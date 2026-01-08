Isles Bay Beach Bar is a USA Today 10 Best Caribbean Beach Bar

For the fifth year in a row, Isles Bay Beach Bar operated by Alex Burnett has received a Reader’s choice award for Best Caribbean Beach Bar.

The beach bar was number six on the USA Today’s 10 Best. This is the third time, the bar has captured sixth place. It also did so in 2022 and 2025. In 2023 it was in eighth place and seventh in 2024.

Even with late notice that they had made the list, Burnett and friends, along with Discover Montserrat was able to rally followers to vote daily for the bar.

“Thank you for all your support and for voting,” the bar owner told fans after the win.

Learn more about the award here https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/isles-bay-beach-bar-garibaldi-hill-montserrat/

