St. Patrick’s Festival 2026 is March 7 to 17

The Montserrat Arts Council has released the first edition of the Calendar of Events for the Montserrat St Patrick’s Festival 2026, setting the tone for ten days of culture, heritage, music and community celebration from March 7 to March 17, 2026.

The initial calendar offers an early look at a packed festival programme, combining signature national events with private promotions, cultural showcases and community-led experiences across the island.

Festival Events by date

Friday, March 6

TS Promotions: Blue Jeans – Goodlife, 10pm

Saturday, March 7

Opening of the St Patrick’s Festival – Salem, 5pm

Genisys Steel Orchestra: Pan on the Lawn

Desert Storm: Sneakers & Jerseys – Goodlife, 10pm

Sunday, March 8

Chess Entertainment: Boozey Brunch – Pastel Paradise – MFA Villa, 2pm

Monday, March 9

Choppa Lyfe: Mek E Place Nice – Goodlife, 10pm

Matrixxx Dance Co.: When the Music Changes

Tuesday, March 10

Lava Entertainment: British Link Up – Glitz & Glamour – Goodlife, 10pm

Grungdem Entertainment: OvaNight in Strat

Wednesday, March 11

Annual St Patrick’s Lecture Series – Public Library, 6pm

National Trust: Flower Show

Chuchgut Entertainment: Bring Yuh Selecta & Forward – Goodlife, 10pm

Thursday, March 12

National Trust: Tea Party

Hypnotik Montserrat: Leprechaun Revenge – Leprechaun’s Valley, 10pm

Friday, March 13

Market Day – Public Market, 7am

Olde School Ball – Vue Pointe, 7pm

Immortal Promotions: All White 2026, 10pm

Saturday, March 14

St Patrick’s Hike

Farmers Only: Livestock Showcase & Lyme – Salem Park, 2pm

MABA Revellers: Dutty Mas J’ouvert

Events MNI: Destination Dinners – Old Roads, 5pm

St Patrick’s Dinner

Sunday, March 15

Emerald Brunch by Peaches

St Patrick’s Church Service

Small Beginnings in Concert – Salem Community Centre, 7.30pm

JTM Promotions: Kiss Montserrat

Monday, March 16

MAC Event Day

Emerald Community Singers in Concert – Salem Community Centre, 7.30pm

Imperial Entertainment: Remedy – The Cooler Experience – Old Roads, 3pm

Tuesday, March 17

Nyame & Sunrise Ceremony for Our Afrikan Ancestors – Little Bay, 5am

Island Diva Mas: Leprechaun’s Dust – Salem, 6am

St Patrick’s Day Parade, Heritage Feast & Cultural Showcase – Salem, 3pm

Call for event submissions

The Montserrat Arts Council has confirmed that this is the first edition of the calendar. A second and final edition will be released on January 31, 2026. After that date, a fee will apply for any additions or amendments to the official festival schedule.

Event organisers wishing to be included, or members of the public seeking further information, are encouraged to contact the Montserrat Arts Council at (664) 491-8555/6 or via email at info@artscouncil.ms.

Festival updates will continue to be shared on Facebook and Instagram via @MontserratFestivals, as anticipation builds for one of the island’s most culturally significant celebrations.

