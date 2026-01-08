St. Patrick’s Festival 2026 is March 7 to 17

The Montserrat Arts Council has released the first edition of the Calendar of Events for the Montserrat St Patrick’s Festival 2026, setting the tone for ten days of culture, heritage, music and community celebration from March 7 to March 17, 2026.
The initial calendar offers an early look at a packed festival programme, combining signature national events with private promotions, cultural showcases and community-led experiences across the island.
Festival Events by date
Friday, March 6
- TS Promotions: Blue Jeans – Goodlife, 10pm
Saturday, March 7
- Opening of the St Patrick’s Festival – Salem, 5pm
- Genisys Steel Orchestra: Pan on the Lawn
- Desert Storm: Sneakers & Jerseys – Goodlife, 10pm
Sunday, March 8
- Chess Entertainment: Boozey Brunch – Pastel Paradise – MFA Villa, 2pm
Monday, March 9
- Choppa Lyfe: Mek E Place Nice – Goodlife, 10pm
- Matrixxx Dance Co.: When the Music Changes
Tuesday, March 10
- Lava Entertainment: British Link Up – Glitz & Glamour – Goodlife, 10pm
- Grungdem Entertainment: OvaNight in Strat
Wednesday, March 11
- Annual St Patrick’s Lecture Series – Public Library, 6pm
- National Trust: Flower Show
- Chuchgut Entertainment: Bring Yuh Selecta & Forward – Goodlife, 10pm
Thursday, March 12
- National Trust: Tea Party
- Hypnotik Montserrat: Leprechaun Revenge – Leprechaun’s Valley, 10pm
Friday, March 13
- Market Day – Public Market, 7am
- Olde School Ball – Vue Pointe, 7pm
- Immortal Promotions: All White 2026, 10pm
Saturday, March 14
- St Patrick’s Hike
- Farmers Only: Livestock Showcase & Lyme – Salem Park, 2pm
- MABA Revellers: Dutty Mas J’ouvert
- Events MNI: Destination Dinners – Old Roads, 5pm
- St Patrick’s Dinner
Sunday, March 15
- Emerald Brunch by Peaches
- St Patrick’s Church Service
- Small Beginnings in Concert – Salem Community Centre, 7.30pm
- JTM Promotions: Kiss Montserrat
Monday, March 16
- MAC Event Day
- Emerald Community Singers in Concert – Salem Community Centre, 7.30pm
- Imperial Entertainment: Remedy – The Cooler Experience – Old Roads, 3pm
Tuesday, March 17
- Nyame & Sunrise Ceremony for Our Afrikan Ancestors – Little Bay, 5am
- Island Diva Mas: Leprechaun’s Dust – Salem, 6am
- St Patrick’s Day Parade, Heritage Feast & Cultural Showcase – Salem, 3pm
Call for event submissions
The Montserrat Arts Council has confirmed that this is the first edition of the calendar. A second and final edition will be released on January 31, 2026. After that date, a fee will apply for any additions or amendments to the official festival schedule.
Event organisers wishing to be included, or members of the public seeking further information, are encouraged to contact the Montserrat Arts Council at (664) 491-8555/6 or via email at info@artscouncil.ms.
Festival updates will continue to be shared on Facebook and Instagram via @MontserratFestivals, as anticipation builds for one of the island’s most culturally significant celebrations.
