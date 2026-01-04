CARICOM Calls for Restraint Following US Military Action in Venezuela

The Caribbean Community has called for restraint and a return to diplomacy following U.S. military action in Venezuela, while signalling concern about the knock-on effects for regional security and air travel.

In a statement issued from Basseterre, St. Kitts, on Saturday, January 4, CARICOM said it remains “firmly committed to the fundamental principles of international law and multilateralism enshrined in the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and respect for human dignity.”

The statement followed an emergency meeting of the Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, comprising the prime ministers of Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia, convened on Saturday, January 3, in response to the U.S. operation in Venezuela.

“The Region reiterates its call for peaceful dialogue through diplomatic channels to ensure Venezuela’s stability, good governance, democracy and prosperity for the people of Venezuela,” the CARICOM statement said.

It added that CARICOM “remains ready to support all such efforts, in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.”

Beyond the political implications, the Bureau acknowledged the practical consequences of the unfolding situation, particularly for Caribbean mobility and economic activity.

“The Bureau of Heads of Government assures that every effort is being taken to ensure the safety and security of citizens of the Region,” the statement said. “The Bureau will continue to monitor the multifaceted impact of this evolving situation and the implications for economic activity within the Community, particularly air travel.”

The reference to air travel comes amid widespread flight disruptions across the eastern Caribbean on Saturday, with airports in Antigua and St. Maarten reporting cancellations and delays as airlines respond to airspace restrictions and active NOTAMs linked to the situation in Venezuela.

Normal operations were resumed at regional airports after the travels restrictions were lifted early Sunday morning by the Federal Aviation Administration.

CARICOM said it would continue to assess developments as they unfold, as governments across the region work to manage both the diplomatic and practical fallout from the crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...