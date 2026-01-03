Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott to Step Down as Director of Montserrat Arts Council

Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott has announced his intention to resign as Director of the Montserrat Arts Council, bringing to a close a tenure that began in 2019 and spanned some of the most challenging and transformative years for the island’s cultural sector.

Silcott said he will remain in post until a new director is appointed by the Arts Council Board or until August 2026, whichever comes first, to ensure continuity and a smooth handover.

The announcement follows the conclusion of Montserrat’s 2025–2026 carnival season, where Silcott delivered a wide-ranging closing address reflecting on culture, investment and the future of the arts. In that address, he underscored the importance of collaboration across government, private sponsors, cultural practitioners and volunteers, noting that carnival “is never the work of one organisation.”

A key highlight of the season, he pointed out, was the elevation of the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition through expanded private-sector sponsorship. Backed by Delta Petroleum Group Limited and supported by the Office of the Premier, prize money for the competition increased significantly, with all performers paid on the night — a development Silcott described as “real financial impact” rather than symbolic support.

Silcott used the example to illustrate a broader point about cultural value: that talent itself does not change, but the level of investment and the context in which it is placed can dramatically alter how that talent is rewarded and perceived.

Under his leadership, the Montserrat Arts Council navigated economic constraints, post-pandemic recovery and evolving expectations around cultural production, while continuing to stage major national events and support artists across music, dance, masquerade, visual arts and design.

In his closing remarks for carnival, Silcott also placed strong emphasis on youth development, arguing that Montserrat’s culture cannot remain static and must be allowed to evolve. He said the responsibility now is to invest in young creatives, give them room to innovate, and accept experimentation as part of growth.

Silcott thanked Arts Council staff, volunteers, sponsors and partner agencies, including tourism, youth and sport, emergency services and production teams, for sustained collaboration over the years, describing the organisation as small but resilient.

His planned departure marks a significant transition point for the Montserrat Arts Council, with the board now tasked with identifying new leadership to build on recent gains while guiding the island’s cultural sector into its next phase.

Like this: Like Loading...