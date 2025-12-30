Delta Petroleum Named Title Sponsor as Queen of Queens Prize Money Increases

Delta Petroleum Ltd., Montserrat’s sole fuel supplier, has raised the stakes for the Regional Female Calypso Competition after being announced today as Title Sponsor of the show.

Since its inception, the Queen of Queens competition has been funded by the Montserrat Arts Council and supporting sponsors. With the regional fuel company now on board as title sponsor, organisers have confirmed a significant increase in prize money, marking a major boost for female calypsonians competing on the regional stage.

Eight calypsonians, including three from Montserrat, will compete tonight, Tuesday, December 30, against reigning monarch Terri Lyons of Trinidad and Tobago, at Carnival City, Little Bay.

Under the new sponsorship arrangement, the competition will now be staged as The Delta Petroleum Queen of Queens – Regional Female Calypso Competition, with revised prize payouts as follows:

Winner: US$7,000

First Runner-Up: US$4,000

Second Runner-Up: US$3,000

Consolation Prize: US$750

Previously, the winner received EC$10,000, with EC$6,000 for first runner-up, EC$3,000 for second runner-up, and EC$1,000 consolation prizes for remaining contestants.

“This partnership with Delta Petroleum marks a pivotal moment for the growth of the Queen of Queens show,” said Kenneth Silcott, Director of the Montserrat Arts Council. “We are immensely grateful for their commitment as Title Sponsor. Their support allows us to directly invest in the development of female calypsonians and ensures that this competition remains the premier stage for regional excellence.”

Tonight’s lineup features performers from across the region, with the order of appearance announced as: Joy of Dominica (#1), Sheviyona ‘Blessings’ Thomas of Montserrat (#2), Super Star of Grenada (#3), Ge’Eve of Antigua and Barbuda (#4), Natalie Charles, known as Empress Lyric of Nevis (#5), Maggie D of Montserrat (#6), Nyota ‘Black Pearl’ Mulcare of Montserrat (#7), Roslyn of Trinidad and Tobago (#8), and defending champion Terri Lyons of Trinidad and Tobago (#9).

The event gets underway at 8p.m., with gate admission set at $50 for adults and $25 for children under 16.

Organisers are billing the night as the “Ultimate Lioness War”, promising a high-energy showcase of regional talent as the Caribbean’s top female calypsonians compete for the crown under the expanded prize structure.

