De Bear Crowned Calypso Monarch as Finals Deliver Drama and Tributes

Keithroy “De Bear” Morson was crowned Montserrat’s Calypso Monarch after a dominant showing in the Finals, finishing with 889 points and capping off a commanding season on the calypso stage.

De Bear also walked away with multiple special prizes, reinforcing his impact on the night. His performance of “Ge Dem Licks” earned him Crowd Favourite and Most Melodious Song, underscoring both popular appeal and musical strength. The song was a clear challenge to Sylk. He spoke of his hiatus last year from the calypso show and his focus on soca, which he won. He came back to “send them home” De Bear sang, charging that he had offered to train the calypso monarch which was rejected. In true De Bear style, he called names and used his lyrics to declare that he was back and about to claim the crown.

The five-hour competition was hosted by Radio Personality Basil Chambers. On air commentary was provided on ZJB Radio with former calypso monarch Herman “Cupid” Francis, calypsonian Maxcine, radio host George “JGP” Piper, and former calypsonian Austin Howe. Cupid did his best to fill in for the late Teacher Edith Duberry, who usually brought the color and descriptions of what the performers are wearing and what’s happening on stage.

The evening was marked by several performers using very long audio/visual intros which often duplicated rather than emphasised the lyrics, which detracted from the final performances.

Many of the songs held strong political messages including De Bear’s “Come Serve Your Country”, who called for Montserratians at home and abroad to serve despite the struggle.

The radio commentators felt that Nyota Mulcare, member of the Opposition, showed up to perform her powerful song “Too Much Ole Talk” rather than her sobriquet Black Pearl, which hampered her delivery.

Defending monarch Sylk, who was going for a three-peat, performed wearing an iconic judge’s white wig declaring for “Colonialism Must End”.

In the second round, Maggie D’s “Soca Come Back Home” was a notable mention. She delivered her laid back rendition, calling for soca to return to its roots, which she declared was Montserrat because of how Arrow the Soca King of the World took the genre to the world, long before the current soca icons.

Roland “Kenzie” Johnson finished as First Runner-Up with 840 points, delivering one of the night’s strongest social commentaries. His song “No Man” earned Best Social Commentary, while arranger Eddie Prynze Duberry picked up Best Arranged Song for the same piece.

The 2024 monarch Garnett “Sylk” Thompson secured Second Runner-Up honours with 806 points, followed by Maggie D in fourth place on 799 points. Maggie D enjoyed a strong night, collecting Most Improved Calypsonian, Best Festive Song for “Soca Come Back Home”, and Best Song on the topic “Youth Upliftment” for “Protect Our Children”. That same song also earned Best Written Calypso, again credited to Eddie Prynze Duberry.

Rounding out the standings were Yogi Laser (742), Bimsha (740), Boxer (714), Dardo (694), Blessings (693), and Black Pearl (677).

Boxer was named Best New Comer, following impressive performances across all three competitions this season, marking him as one to watch in future calypso lineups. Most Creative Calypso went to Lloyd “Bimsha” Francis for “Me No Sure”, while Most Comical/Jovial Song was awarded to Jimmy – United Alliance and Bulldozer – Call de Undertaker.

The night also carried a moment of reflection and respect. A tribute was paid to Teacher Edith Duberry, who passed away on Boxing Day. DJ Lenny honoured her legacy, noting her long-standing role as a calypso commentator on ZJB Radio. An obituary from Discover Montserrat was read in recognition of the much-loved educator and host of Family Reading Time.

Listen to the Calypso Finals at the link below.

https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2025/12/30/monday-december-29-2025-montserrat-calypso-monarch-finals/

