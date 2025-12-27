Teacher Edith Duberry Dies at 66

Teacher Edith Delores Duberry, a veteran educator, broadcaster, cultural advocate and community servant, died on Boxing Day, December 26, 2025, in Montserrat at the age of 66. She was a lifelong champion of education, literacy and Montserratian culture, and leaves a legacy that spans classrooms, radio airwaves, churches and civic life.

Hundreds of tributes poured in across social media following news of her passing, reflecting the deep respect and affection held for a woman whose work touched generations of Montserratians at home and abroad.

Ms Duberry was the founder, producer and host of Family Reading Time, a weekly radio programme launched in 2006 on ZJB Radio. For nearly two decades, the programme focused on improving children’s reading skills while nurturing an appreciation for Montserrat’s culture, history and language. She also served as presenter of the ECCB Children’s Connection Programme, working closely with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s local agency.

Her final broadcast aired just days before her death. On December 25, she shared a Christmas message extending greetings to friends, family, colleagues, church members, programme assistants, listeners, and staff of ZJB, alongside long-standing collaborators and supporters. She also thanked audiences for tuning in to the 101st episode of Family Reading Time for 2025, titled “Reading and Christmas in Montserrat – Part Eight,” which explored the history and meaning of Christmas in Montserrat, including traditions such as the Jumbie Table, poetry, new businesses, and reflections on loved ones.

Ms Duberry’s last public Facebook post, shared on Christmas Day, was characteristically generous and forward-looking, offering thanks for support throughout 2025 and wishing others a bright and healthy New Year.

Born August 1, 1959, Teacher Edith was from Cork Hill and resided in Salem at the time of her passing. She attended Montserrat Secondary School and trained as a primary school teacher at the Cyril Potter College of Education in Guyana. She later pursued further studies in Early Childhood Education and Multigrade Teaching at the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, and also studied at the University of Sheffield.

Over a 37-year career in education, Ms Duberry served in numerous roles within the Ministry of Education, including class teacher, head teacher, acting education officer and vice principal at Montserrat Secondary School. She was a former Principal and Head Teacher of Lookout Primary School, where she served until 2014, and also worked as Vice Principal of Montserrat Secondary School in more recent years.

Beyond education, Ms Duberry was deeply involved in public service. She had more than 40 years’ experience in electoral administration, serving as returning officer as early as 1991 and again being appointed Returning Officer for the 2024 General Elections. She also worked in roles including enumerator, enumeration team leader, presiding officer and poll clerk.

Her civic involvement extended to the Cork Hill Reunion Committee, where she served as President, the Prison Visiting Committee, the Montserrat Union of Teachers, the Montserrat National Trust, the Montserrat Branch of the British Red Cross, and the Golden Years Foundation.

A woman of faith, she was an active member of the Bethesda Methodist Church, where she served as pastoral committee secretary, Sunday school superintendent and class instructor.

Ms Duberry was also a playwright and poet. Her work appears in the 2022 anthology Disaster Matters. She contributed to national heritage through her work with the National Honours Committee, helping to document the lives of notable Montserratians. A familiar voice to radio audiences, she was also a commentator for ZJB’s annual calypso coverage and was on air for the Calypso Semi-Finals on December 21, 2025, just days before her passing.

Her talents extended across creative disciplines, including crochet, embroidery, drama, storytelling and calypso commentary, all of which she used as tools for teaching, expression and community connection.

Confirming her passing, her son Zhori Duberry wrote:

“It brings me great sadness to inform you that she has passed away as of the 26th of December 2025. I thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown her throughout her life. I ask for you to pray for my family and me in this very trying time. Goodbye Mom, I love you.”

Teacher Edith Delores Duberry will be remembered as a tireless educator, a guardian of Montserratian culture, and a woman who believed deeply in the power of words, learning and service.

Our condolences to her son, family and the many who have been touched by her work.

Funeral arrangements will be announced.

