Nine to Compete in Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Show

The most anticipated show on the Montserrat Carnival calendar takes place on Tuesday, December 30, when Queen of Queens 2025, the Regional Female Calypso Competition, lights up Carnival City.

Widely regarded as Carnival’s premier showcase of lyrical strength, stage presence and regional rivalry, the Queen of Queens competition brings together some of the Caribbean’s most powerful female calypsonians for one night of elite performance.

This year’s line-up blends reigning champions, regional monarchs and emerging voices. Representing Nevis for the first time is Empress Lyric, while Ge’Eve, the reigning Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch and Antigua and Barbuda Monarch, enters the competition as one of the favourites.

The regional cast also includes Super Star of Grenada, Roslyn from Trinidad and Tobago, and Joy of Dominica.

All eyes will be on Terri Lyons, the defending Queen of Queens, as she returns to protect her crown and test herself against a field of new faces to the island and the competition.

Montserrat will be represented by all three top female finalists from this year’s Calypso Monarch competition: Maggie Destouche (Maggie D), Nyota Mulcare (Black Pearl), and Shevyiona Thomas (Blessings). For Blessings, the appearance marks a major milestone, as she competes in Queen of Queens during her first season in the senior calypso ranks.

The show gets underway at 8:00pm, with gate prices set at $50 for adults and $25 for children under 16.

Adding to the night’s appeal are guest performances by Inniss, King Hustler, King Kenzie, King Bear, and King Dis & Dat, ensuring a full night of entertainment beyond the main competition.

Tickets are available online via TicketPulse Events, while audiences outside Montserrat can watch the show live for US$19.99 through Bakanal TV.

With reigning royalty, regional champions and Montserrat’s strongest female voices sharing one stage, Queen of Queens 2025 is once again set to live up to its reputation as the crown jewel of the Carnival season.

