Montserrat Sends Three Female Calypsonians to Queen of Queens for the First Time

Montserrat will make history at the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition this Carnival season by fielding three female representatives for the first time, following their strong performances in the local Calypso Monarch competition.

The island will be represented by Maggie Destouche (Maggie D), Nyota Mulcare (Black Pearl), and Shevyiona Thomas (Blessings), all of whom advanced from the Semi-Finals at Carnival Village.

The trio will compete at Carnival City on Tuesday, December 30, in what is widely regarded as the most competitive show of the Carnival calendar.

As is customary in the regional calypso show, local performers most often carry the same songs that qualified them into the Queen of Queens competition. Montserrat’s representatives are therefore expected to perform the selections that secured their advancement in the local eliminations and semi-final rounds:

Maggie D — Soca Come Back Home and Protect Our Children

Black Pearl — De World in Chaos and Too Much Old Talk

Blessings — Fearless and One Montserrat, One Caribbean

Maggie “Maggie D” Destouche enters Queen of Queens as a veteran of Montserrat calypso, bringing years of competitive experience and stage command. This will be the third year that she will be representing the island in the regional event..

Nyota “Black Pearl” Mulcare returns to competition after a hiatus, with a top five finish in the semi-finals.

“For me, calypso has always been about making a meaningful contribution and using music as a vehicle for advocacy and truth-telling on behalf of the people. As you know, I am now actively involved in politics, and it is important to me that I continue to represent and advocate for the people of Montserrat in every space and in every form available to me,” Black Pearl told Discover Montserrat.

“This year’s return to calypso was very intentional. The message was an important one, and as a member of the Opposition, I felt a responsibility to highlight the people’s struggles, give voice to their concerns, and advocate for positive change in their best interest. Being selected to represent Montserrat at the Regional Queen of Queens is indeed a great honour. It will be my first time participating at this level, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity. I intend to give it my all, as I always do, and to represent Montserrat with pride, passion, and purpose,” she added.

Shevyiona “Blessings” Thomas, represents new blood in senior calypso, with 2025 marking her first season at the adult level. Her rapid progression from newcomer to regional representative highlights both talent and promise.

A Demanding Two-Round Contest

Queen of Queens is a two-round competition, requiring performers to deliver sustained quality across both segments. Contestants are judged on lyrical content, delivery, musicality, stage presence, and overall impact.

For Montserrat’s three representatives, the competition provides a rare opportunity to test their work against some of the region’s most seasoned female calypsonians, gaining experience, exposure, and regional credibility.

The show gets underway at 8:00pm, with gate prices set at $50 for adults and $25 for children under 16.

Adding to the night’s appeal are guest performances by Inniss, King Hustler, King Kenzie, King Bear, and King Dis & Dat, ensuring a full night of entertainment beyond the main competition.

Tickets are available online via TicketPulse Events, while audiences outside Montserrat can watch the show live for US$19.99 through Bakanal TV.

Like this: Like Loading...