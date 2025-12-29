Two Former Monarchs are Top Contender’s to Take Sylk’s Calypso Monarch Crown

Keithroy “De Bear” Morson took 2024 off from the Calypso competition but is back this year and is the top contender in the race for the Calypso Monarch crown.

Montserrat’s calypso season reaches its climax tonight as ten finalists take the stage in the Calypso Monarch Finals, each performing two songs across two rounds in what promises to be a tightly fought contest.

After the semi-finals, De Bear, led the field with 872 points, placing him at the top of the standings heading into the Finals. He was closely followed by Roland “Kenzie” Johnson, another former calypso monarch. Attendees of Saturday’s St. John’s Day got a taste of what is in store tonight, when De Bear and Kenzie participated in a Calypso Sound Clash. At the end of the evening, the two were tied but there won’t be a tie tonight.

The top female contender going into tonight’s competition is Maggie “Maggie D” Destouche. She will also be performing in Tuesday night’s Queen of Queen Regional Female Calypso Competition for the second time.

Since the Calypso Eliminations, the top three positions have not changed and they are expected to put up a strong challenge to current monarch Garnett “Sylk” Thompson claiming the crown for the third year in a row.

While the previous performances present a snapshot of what is to come, the Finals will be decided on delivery, lyrics, audience connection, and how well performers rise to the moment on the night.

Order of Appearance and Songs

Round One

Lloyd Francis (Bimshaw) – Me No Sure Delroy Jno-Charles (Boxer) – This Rock Still Strong Alvin Duberry (Dardo) – After the Eruption Sheviyona Thomas (Blessings) – One Montserrat Maggie Destouche (Maggie D) – Protect Our Children Nyota Mulcare (Black Pearl) – Too Much Old Talk Kenneth Greenaway (Yogi Laser) – Road to Freedom Roland Johnson (Kenzie) – Black on Black Keithroy Morson (De Bear) – Come Serve Your Country Garnett Thompson (Sylk) – Colonialism Must End

Round Two

Lloyd Francis (Bimshaw) – Rise Up Calypso Delroy Jno-Charles (Boxer) – The Weight of the Crown Alvin Duberry (Dardo) – Gender Sensitivity Sheviyona Thomas (Blessings) – Fearless Maggie Destouche (Maggie D) – Soca Come Back Home Nyota Mulcare (Black Pearl) – De World in Chaos Kenneth Greenaway (Yogi Laser) – Caged Bird Roland Johnson (Kenzie) – No Man Keithroy Morson (De Bear) – Gi Dem Licks Garnett Thompson (Sylk) – Who To Blame

No matter the previous scores, tonight all contenders start at the same position with an equal opportunity to win the crown. From seasoned campaigners to rising voices, the Finals showcase calypso at its most potent; bold, political, reflective, and unapologetically Montserratian.

By night’s end, only one will emerge crowned Calypso Monarch, but the stage is set for a memorable and fiercely competitive finale.

Showtime is 8PM. Listen to the show live with commentary on www.zjbradio.com.

