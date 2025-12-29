Peter D.A. Queeley Appointed Lecturer at The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus

Financial analyst and economist Peter D.A. Queeley has been appointed an Adjunct Lecturer at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Five Islands Campus, strengthening the academic capacity of the institution’s School of Business and Management.
Queeley will lecture ECON3011 – Economics of Financial Institutions during Semester II of the 2025/2026 academic year, a final-year course for undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Economics, Banking and Finance. His appointment runs from January 18 to May 8, 2026.
Currently, Queeley serves as Manager of Enterprise Risk and Compliance at Caribbean Union Bank in Antigua, where he oversees enterprise-wide financial risk management, financial crimes risk management, and performs the role of Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO).
He brings extensive regional banking and leadership experience to the classroom, having previously served as General Manager of the St Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union (SPCCU) in Montserrat, where he played a key role in financial management, governance, and institutional development.
Under his UWI appointment, Queeley will deliver up to 39 hours of instruction, facilitate teaching through face-to-face and distance modalities, prepare and manage examination papers, oversee grading, and serve as a second marker for relevant undergraduate examinations where required. He will also participate in professional training programmes aimed at strengthening teaching effectiveness and student engagement.
Queeley holds a BSc in Economics with Management from UWI and an MSc in Financial Management from London. His professional qualifications include certifications in Macroeconomic and Financial Analysis from the IMF Institute, Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (ACAMS), certification in AML/CFT/CPF for Correspondent Banking, and Certified Investment Professional (ECSE) status, enabling him to operate regionally in investment advisory and brokerage services.
His appointment reflects UWI Five Islands’ continued focus on integrating industry expertise into its academic programmes, providing students with instruction grounded in real-world Caribbean and international financial systems.
Discover more from Discover Montserrat
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.