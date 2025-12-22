Nine Advance to Calypso Monarch Finals 2025

The field for the 2025 Calypso Monarch Finals has been set following a competitive Semi-Finals showdown at Carnival Village, where nine calypsonians earned their place in the final round after Sunday night’s performances.

The semi-final event drew a conservative audience at the Village and reached an even wider viewership through a free live stream on Facebook, allowing calypso fans across the diaspora and beyond to follow the action in real time.

At the top of the points table was Keithroy Morson, performing as De Bear, who secured first place with a commanding score of 872. He was closely followed by Roland Johnson (Kenzie) in second place on 867, and Maggie Destouche (Maggie D) in third with 826, continuing a strong season for the experienced female performer.

Fourth place went to Alvin Duberry (Dardo) on 806, while Nyota Mulcare (Black Pearl) followed closely in fifth with 805. Former Junior Calypso Monarch, Shevyiona Thomas (Blessings) claimed sixth place with 772, edging out stiff competition in the mid-table.

Rounding out the top nine were Delroy JnoCharles (Boxer) in seventh on 770, Lloyd Francis (Bimsha) in eighth, also on 770, and Kenneth Greenaway (Yogi Lazer) in ninth place with 760.

The results mean these nine artists will now advance to the Calypso Monarch Finals, where they will face reigning Monarch Garnett “Sylk” Thompson later in the Montserrat Carnival season. With close scores across much of the table, Sunday’s semi-finals underscored just how tight this year’s competition has become.

In addition to determining the finalists, the semi-final results also confirmed the top two female performers, Maggie D and Black Pearl, who will most likely go on to represent Montserrat in the regional female calypso competition. [The MAC has not yet released the names of the island’s representative to the highly anticipated show.]

With the finals approaching and momentum clearly building, all eyes now turn to the next stage of the Carnival calendar, where lyrical strength, stage presence, and crowd connection will decide who ultimately wears the calypso crown.

Calypso Monarch Finals will take place on Monday, December 29, 2025, 8:00 PM, in Carnival City. Admission is Adults – $40 | Children – $20

For viewers unable to attend in person, the Finals will be streamed live online via Bakanal TV, with access available at www.bakanal.tv/mac .

Get more photos and watch the Semi-Finals live stream on ZJB on Facebook.

