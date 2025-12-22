Sandy Point Falcons Crowned Champions at MABA Champion of Champions Tournament

The Montserrat Amateur Basketball Association (MABA) has hailed the successful staging of its Champion of Champions Basketball Tournament, which concluded on December 13 at the Multi Purpose Sports Centre after five days of competitive regional play.

The tournament, held from December 9 to 13, brought together seven teams from across the Eastern Caribbean, drawing strong spectator support and delivering a consistently high standard of basketball.

Competing teams were:

Emerald Ballers (Montserrat)

Barbuda Bucks (Barbuda)

Wadadli Elites (Antigua)

Diker Academy (Sint Eustatius)

CG CG Achievers Elite (Nevis) – Third Place

Skillful Ballers (British Virgin Islands) – Second Place

Sandy Point Falcons (St. Kitts) – 2025 Champions of Champions

After a tightly contested series of games, the Sandy Point Falcons emerged as tournament champions, with organisers citing their discipline, teamwork and consistency throughout the competition.

Individual Awards

Several players were recognised for standout performances over the five days:

Tournament MVP, Most Points & Most Steals:

Cecile Angel – CG CG Achievers Elite (Nevis)

Most Assists:

Casey Lopez – Diker Academy (Sint Eustatius)

Most Rebounds:

Delon Alexander – Diker Academy (Sint Eustatius)

Most Blocks:

Shakeem Tyson – Skillful Ballers (BVI)

MABA extended thanks to all participating teams, along with their coaches and managers, for what it described as a high level of professionalism and sportsmanship. Appreciation was also expressed to referees, statisticians and fans, whose support was described as critical to the tournament’s success.

Sponsors Acknowledged

Organisers also recognised the contribution of sponsors, led by Bank of Montserrat Ltd. as Platinum Sponsor, alongside:

St Patrick’s Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.

CG United Insurance

Victor’s Supermarket

Serra

Ashok Supermarket

Department of Community, Youth & Sports Services

Office of the Premier – Montserrat

Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing & the Environment

MS Osborne Ltd – Montserrat Do It Best

Philomagic Media

Austin Howe

According to MABA, the 2025 Champion of Champions Tournament further reinforced Montserrat’s growing reputation as a capable host for regional sporting events, while underscoring basketball’s role in bringing Caribbean communities together. Preparations are already expected to begin for future competitions as the association looks to build on the momentum generated by this year’s event.

Like this: Like Loading...