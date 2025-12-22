Delmaude Ryan is New Director of Montserrat Red Cross

The Montserrat Red Cross announced today, the appointment of Mrs. Delmaude Ryan as Director of the organisation, effective December 15, 2025.

Mrs. Ryan, who is a former Deputy Premier for Montserrat, brings a distinguished background in public service, organisational leadership, and community development.

“Her extensive experience and commitment to national advancement make her well-suited to guide the Montserrat Red Cross through its continued growth and service to the people of Montserrat,” a release from the Red Cross stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Governors, Chairman John Skerritt, Chair said “I think Mrs. Ryan’s skills and varied experiences will assist in strengthening the Montserrat Red Cross governance systems and also bring energy to the delivery of its future plans.”

As director, Ryan will provide strategic oversight, strengthen partnerships, and support the organisation’s mandate to deliver humanitarian assistance, build community resilience, and uphold the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The Montserrat Red Cross extended its congratulations to Mrs. Ryan on her appointment and looks forward to the leadership and vision she will bring to the role.

