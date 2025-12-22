MOPPA Releases 2026 Plans, Seeking Sponsors

The Montserrat Overseas Peoples Progressive Alliance (MOPPA) has released its full programme of activities for 2026, with a strong focus on community, culture and connection.

Founded in 1969, MOPPA has played a long-standing role in supporting the Montserratian diaspora in the UK while maintaining close ties to the island. The organisation says its 2026 calendar reflects that mission, combining social, cultural, spiritual and wellbeing-focused events across the year.

The programme opens in April with a Senior Citizens Dinner, honouring elders within the community. A Social Evening in Birmingham follows in May, aimed at strengthening social bonds among members and supporters.

Two key events are scheduled for June. These include MOPPA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), its main forum for reflection and planning, and a Summer Coach Trip, expected to be one of the year’s most popular activities.

Founder Keima Allen said enthusiasm around the calendar is already building. “This is going to be an incredible year, and we can’t wait for YOU to be a part of it!” she said.

Highlighting the June outing, Allen added: “Don’t miss out on the adventure! Our coach trip is sure to be a highlight, so make sure to book early to secure your spot!”

Family-centred activities continue in July with a Family Fun Day, while September will see a Thanksgiving Service, bringing the community together for reflection and gratitude.

The year concludes in December with two major initiatives: a Gospel Concert celebrating music and praise, and the Christmas Wellbeing Donations Drive, which supports MOPPA’s annual outreach efforts during the festive season.

Allen also encouraged wider participation in the organisation’s work. “Whether you’re interested in being a vendor, a dedicated volunteer, or a passionate supporter at any of our events, we want to hear from you! Your involvement is the heart and soul of our vibrant community,” she said.

She noted that MOPPA is also seeking partners to support future initiatives. “We’re embarking on some truly exciting projects ahead, and to make them a reality and continue our vital work supporting the community, we’re actively looking for sponsors.”

MOPPA says it is anticipating strong turnout across its 2026 events and is encouraging members of the Montserratian community and supporters to get involved early.

More information is available at moppauk.org or via email at moppauk@gmail.com

.

