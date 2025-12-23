Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Donates to Meals on Wheels

The Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church has made a $2,000 donation to the Meals on Wheels Foundation, continuing its annual tradition of supporting community-based outreach initiatives during the Christmas season.

The presentation was made during a live broadcast, with Pastor Tony Allen explaining that the donation followed discussions held at the church’s final board meeting for the year.

“Christmas is the season of giving, and at the Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, one of the things that we do from the church leadership at a final board meeting every year is to have a discussion on an outreach initiative to be able to assist some organisation financially,” Pastor Allen said. “As we discussed, the conclusion was that the Meals on Wheels Foundation was chosen for such an outreach initiative this year.”

He noted that the funds were drawn from the church’s benevolent fund, which is collected on the last Sunday of every month. “Every last Sunday of every month, we have what we call a benevolent fund offering, which is collected in need of assisting persons as the need arises,” he said. “At the end of the year, we are able to make such a contribution donation to the Meals on Wheels Foundation. The check is in the amount of $2,000.”

Pastor Allen added that the organisation holds personal significance for him, citing his long-standing involvement in community outreach activities. He also emphasised that while the church frequently gives, it does not always do so publicly.

“Some say the church has the funds, we got the funds, we got the funds,” he said. “As a church, we do give often. Many times we do not do it in a public manner, but we see no other organisation more worthy than Meals on Wheels. It is long-standing, and the work speaks for itself in the community.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the organisation was Violet Brown, who welcomed the contribution and outlined how it would support ongoing operations.

“I am delighted to be here this morning to receive this timely donation from the church,” Brown said. “On behalf of the chairman and the members of the committee of the Meals on Wheels, this donation will go a long way in providing for the recipients.”

She explained that the organisation currently serves 43 regular recipients, delivering meals 31 days a month to ensure they receive at least one nutritious meal daily. “If they get nothing else that’s substantial throughout the day, they get a nutritious meal from the Meals on Wheels committee,” she said.

Brown also highlighted the charity’s expanded outreach during the festive season. “On Christmas Day every year, we go well beyond our call of duty. Last year, we reached out to 93 persons. This year, we are aiming for 75 because things are a little hard, and it will be a financial burden if we go way beyond,” she said.

She added that the organisation also extends its support into the New Year. “On New Year’s, we also reach out again to those vulnerable persons. After delivering to our normal recipients, we go out into the community and look for persons who may not get a normal Christmas dinner,” Brown said.

She closed by expressing gratitude to supporters. “I’d like to say thank you once again, and I’d like to use this opportunity to thank those persons who have contributed to the Meals on Wheels throughout the year.”

Like this: Like Loading...