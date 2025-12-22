Montserrat Carnival 2025 Opens with a Few Bright Sparks

Montserrat Carnival 2025 officially opened on Saturday, December 20, but not without challenges, as a late start and extended delays dampened momentum for what is traditionally one of the most anticipated nights on the Carnival calendar.

The afternoon segment, however, offered some of the day’s strongest moments. DJ Lenny and Sharlene Lindsay hosted a cultural extravaganza featuring young masquerade groups from the Davy Hill Community, Brades Primary, Lookout Primary and St. Augustine Primary schools and the Montserrat Secondary School. The Masquerade Arts Programme, led by Keithroy Morson (De Bear), forms part of a Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) initiative aimed at strengthening continuity in traditional masquerade dance in all communities.

Each group appeared in distinct fabrics and colour palettes, giving their performances individual identity while maintaining the core elements of the tradition. The children delivered energetic routines that drew warm responses from the audience, with DJ Lenny himself briefly joining the performances.

Alongside the activity, the MAC Marketplace provided a steady flow of interest, highlighting local creativity and food traditions. Vendors included Vereen Woolcock with her jams and jellies, Jaxxxonz Winery showcasing their green ginger wine and java plum wine made from Montserrat’s blackberry, handmade coconut fronds hats and baskets and calabash carvings from Raswin, Kranny’s legendary goat water, cassava processing demonstrations by Prince, and Montserrat-made souvenirs from Ian Gerald. John Bull, a fearsome character in the island’s tradition also made an appearance in the village for the extravaganza.

Despite these positives, the formal opening ceremony began approximately two hours late, following an hour-long video montage of past festivals streamed on screens at Carnival Village.

Representing the Montserrat Arts Council, Jayesh Sadhwani welcomed patrons and officially ushered in the Carnival celebrations. Hosting duties for the opening ceremony and subsequent Glow Fete were handled by Jermaine Wade.

Performances during the ceremony came from Next Level Dancers, Emerald Shamiole Masquerades, Genisys Steel Orchestra, Sankofa Lady, and Matrixx Dancers, offering a mix of contemporary dance, traditional masquerade, and steel pan.

The official declaration of Carnival 2025 was made by Crenston Buffonge, Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Tourism and Culture.

As the night transitioned into fete mode, energy lifted with performances by reigning Soca Monarch champions D’Vicious and Lyrical Tune. The line-up also featured Inicia Morson, reigning Junior Calypso Monarch, alongside seasoned calypsonians Maggie Destouche (Maggie D), De Bear, and reigning Calypso Monarch Garnett Thompson (Sylk). Musical backing for the late-night segment came from the Small Axe Band from St. Kitts & Nevis.

While the opening night struggled with timing and flow, the youth masquerade showcase and marketplace activity stood out as clear bright spots. As Carnival 2025 continues until January 1, 2026 with the Grand Parade.

Follow Montserrat Festival on Facebook to watch events and for updates.

Like this: Like Loading...