FlyMontserrat Urges Travellers to Book Outgoing Flights Early or Join Waitlist

General Manager of FlyMontserrat, Captain Nigel Harris, is urging passengers still on island to book their outbound flights as soon as possible or contact the airline to be placed on a waitlist, as demand remains high during the peak holiday period.
Speaking during a recent update, Harris said the airline has been carrying the vast majority of passengers into and out of Montserrat due to the continued absence of ferry services and SVG Air being unavailable.
“The good news is we have no waitlist. Everybody that’s booked FlyMontserrat has flown pretty much on time, and we have no bags left behind in Antigua that I’m aware of,” Harris said. “So it’s all going very, very good.”
However, he expressed concern that some passengers have yet to secure their return flights.
“I’ve got an uneasy feeling there are people on island who still have not booked their outgoing flight, and that’s really, really important,” he said. “We’ve got aircraft, we’ve got plenty of pilots, but we need to hear from you.”
Harris is encouraging travellers to visit flymontserrat.com or email info@flymontserrat.com to check availability. He added that if passengers are unable to get their preferred date, they should still contact the airline so a waitlist can be established.
He also issued a caution regarding passenger weight declarations, noting that inaccurate information can disrupt flight operations.
“People are under-declaring their weights by up to 100 pounds,” Harris said. “When they arrive at the airport, we actually weigh them. If the aircraft is overweight, there is a possibility people will be left behind. Please tell us your real weight.”
Despite operational challenges, including tight turnaround times and the airport’s 6p.m. closure, Harris said the airline continues to cope well.
“Our staff are working very, very hard,” he said. “Despite all these challenges, we are doing good.”
He ended with a clear message to travellers: “If you don’t have a flight off island, please book it quickly.”
