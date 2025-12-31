Terri Lyons Retains Crown at Delta Petroleum Queen of Queens Finals

Defending champion Terri Lyons of Trinidad and Tobago once again proved her dominance on the regional calypso stage, capturing the title at the Delta Petroleum Queen of Queens – Regional Female Calypso Competition with 985 points.

Lyons topped a strong field of nine female calypsonians from across the region to secure her fourth regional crown and the US$7,000 winner’s prize, delivering two commanding performances that energised the Carnival City audience and reaffirmed her status as Queen of Queens.

Strong opening round sets the tone

In the first round, the competitors presented a wide range of lyrical themes and musical styles. Joy Stout of Dominica opened the show with My Quest for Love, followed by Sheviyona “Blessings” Thomas of Montserrat with One Montserrat. Jenille “Super Star” Simon of Grenada delivered 21st Century, while Geve “Ge’Eve” Phillip of Antigua and Barbuda followed with One Man.

Natalie Charles, known as Empress Lyric of Nevis, sang Black Woman, highlighting her distinction as Nevis’ first female calypso monarch. Maggie D of Montserrat delivered the socially conscious Protect Our Children, Nyota “Black Pearl” Mulcare of Montserrat followed with Too Much Ole Talk, and Roselyn Hayes of Tobago performed Sing It in Kaiso.

Lyons closed the round with Blessings, transforming the stage in the CARICOM church, supported by the Matrixx Dancers dressed as a choir.

Calypso analyst Nubia Williams noted that, based on judging criteria including lyrics, melody, rendition, and presentation, Ge’Eve stood out early. However, Lyons’ delivery ultimately placed her ahead at the halfway mark.

Monarchs grace the halftime stage

The halftime segment featured a special performance by newly crowned seven-time Montserrat Calypso Monarch Keithroy “De Bear” Morson, alongside his daughter Innistia Morson, the reigning Junior Calypso Monarch.

Second round seals the result

In round two, Joy returned with The Ground We Walking On, while Blessings performed Fearless. Super Star followed with Flag Draggers, and Ge’Eve delivered Daughter Come, a performance whose vocals and cadence drew comparisons to former Queen of Queens monarch Karene Asche of Trinidad and Tobago.

Empress Lyric sang Catscan, Maggie D brought festive energy with Soca Come Back, Black Pearl tackled global issues with De World in Chaos, and Roselyn Hayes presented a piece giving tribute to Winston McGarland Bailey aka The Mighty Shadow, who was also from Tobago.

Lyons closed the competition with I Am Lion, a performance that played on her surname and celebrated her family’s musical legacy, sending the crowd into a frenzy and underlining why she remains the reigning queen.

Commentary, critique, and celebration

The ZJB Radio broadcast was hosted by JGP, with commentary from Austin Howe, Herman “Cupid” Francis, De Bear, and Cecile “Cepeke” Lake. Analysts noted Joy’s emotive delivery but felt she underused the stage, while Blessings’ youthful promise was evident despite room for growth. De Bear observed that while Ge’Eve delivered two powerful songs, greater vocal restraint could elevate her impact.

As judges deliberated, veteran Nevisian calypsonian King Dis and Dat entertained the audience. The night also included the presentation of commemorative plaques to the original founders of the Regional Female Calypso Competition, Euphony Vibes’ Paul Lewis, Eddie Prynze Duberry, and Earl “Accident” Sullivan, who rebooted the local female competition in 2006. The show expanded regionally in 2011, with the Montserrat Arts Council assuming management in 2014 as its popularity grew.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Final results

Monarch: Terri Lyons (985 points) – US$7,000

First Runner-Up: Ge’Eve (947 points) – US$4,000

Second Runner-Up: Roselyn Hayes (888 points) – US$3,000

The 2025 finals delivered a night of high-calibre performances, sharp commentary, and regional pride, reinforcing the Queen of Queens competition as the premier showcase for female calypso excellence in the Caribbean.

Like this: Like Loading...