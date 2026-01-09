Montserrat Red Cross Calls for More Volunteers in New Year Appeal

The Montserrat Red Cross has issued a renewed call for volunteers, as it looks to strengthen its capacity to respond to emergencies and expand community support services across the island.

In a New Year message, Chairman John Skerritt said the organisation’s work remains heavily dependent on volunteers and urged more community-minded individuals to step forward and get involved.

Skerritt said the dedication, compassion and selfless service of volunteers had made a profound difference in the lives of people across Montserrat, particularly through disaster response, health and social initiatives, and emergency response activities. He noted that these efforts had strengthened the organisation’s mission and brought hope to many within the community.

He added that he hoped volunteering had also brought a sense of purpose and satisfaction to volunteers and their families, describing their work as a reflection of the true spirit of humanity. Skerritt said he was “immensely proud and grateful” for the commitment shown by volunteers throughout the year.

Looking ahead to 2026, the chairman encouraged volunteers to carry forward the same passion and resilience, stressing that collective efforts continue to build a safer, more responsive and compassionate Montserrat. On behalf of the Board of Governors, he extended best wishes to volunteers and their families for a healthy, peaceful and prosperous New Year.

To join the Montserrat Red Cross as a volunteer contact them at 664-491-2699.

