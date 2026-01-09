Montserrat to Welcome Busy Cruise Schedule Throughout 2026

Montserrat is preparing for a strong cruise season in 2026, with a steady stream of high-end and regional vessels scheduled to call at the island from January through December.

The 2026 cruise port call schedule released by the Montserrat Tourism Authority shows visits from a range of luxury and expedition-style ships, alongside regional ferry services, positioning the island for consistent cruise traffic across the year rather than a short peak season.

Among the vessels confirmed are Emerald Azzurra, Seabourn Ovation, Silver Shadow, Sea Cloud, and Explora II and Explora III, representing operators such as Emerald Cruises, Seabourn, Silversea Cruises, Sea Cloud Cruises and Explora Journeys.

The first calls of the year began with Silver Shadow on January 7, followed by Emerald Azzurra on January 9 and Seabourn Ovation expected on January 13. January alone will see multiple visits, including repeat calls from Explora II and Sea Cloud, setting the tone for a busy first quarter.

Cruise activity continues into February and March, with several return visits from Emerald Azzurra and Seabourn Ovation, as well as calls from FRS Express des Îles, the regional ferry service formerly known as Jeans for Freedom.

After a quieter mid-year period, cruise calls resume later in 2026, with FRS Express des Îles returning in November and a series of December visits from Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Ovation and Explora III, closing out the year with strong late-season traffic.

Tourism officials have previously emphasised the importance of cruise tourism that aligns with Montserrat’s low-density, experience-led model. The 2026 schedule reflects that approach, with a focus on smaller luxury and expedition vessels whose passengers are more likely to engage with local tours, heritage sites, restaurants and community-based experiences.

The spread of calls across the calendar year is also expected to support steadier economic activity for tour operators, transport providers, artisans and vendors, reducing reliance on short seasonal spikes and strengthening resilience within the visitor economy.

The Montserrat Tourism Authority is expected to continue working with cruise partners and local stakeholders to ensure that onshore experiences meet visitor expectations while protecting the island’s environment, culture and quality of life.

