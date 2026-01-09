Extensive Makeover Underway at Montserrat Cultural Centre

The Montserrat Cultural Centre (MCC), opened in 2006 and used over the years for national events, conferences, community activities and social functions, is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment to address years of deferred maintenance and ageing facilities.

Premier and Minister of Finance Reuben T. Meade recently conducted a site visit to the facility, where he was taken on a detailed walkthrough by project manager and quantity surveyor Damion Williams. Williams outlined the scope, condition and progress of works across the building, highlighting the extent of upgrades required to address years of neglect.

The refurbishment includes major structural repairs, internal reconfiguration and upgrades to utilities and finishes, with particular focus on public areas, washrooms and internal support spaces. The aim, according to officials, is to ensure the building meets modern standards for safety, accessibility and functionality, while preparing it for a repurposed public role.

Premier Meade expressed satisfaction with the level of technical oversight being applied to the project and underscored the importance of the MCC as a national asset. He said the refurbishment forms part of Government’s broader commitment to preserving key infrastructure while adapting facilities to meet current and future needs.

A central hub for arts and cultural expression, the MCC is being revitalised to ensure its continued relevance to national development. Management of the facility has now been transferred to the Montserrat Arts Council, which is expected to oversee its operations once works are completed.

The works, being undertaken by Frost Tech Solutions and Steel Express, is scheduled for completion by March 31, 2026. The refurbishment is estimated at approximately £2 million and is being funded from capital allocations originally earmarked for a new Parliament building.

Williams outlined an extensive list of works being undertaken. These include roof repairs involving replacement of moulding, cleaning and the application of a protective membrane to prevent future leaks; replacement of all windows and external doors with fire-rated and automatic sliding doors; and full replacement of sanitary fixtures, including toilets, urinals, basins and faucets, many of which will be fitted with automatic flush and shut-off systems.

Electrical upgrades include replacement of staircase and external lighting, installation of solar panels, and new air-conditioning systems in the auditorium, foyer, upstairs offices and ancillary rooms. The project also covers full internal and external repainting of metal and concrete surfaces, replacement of bathroom and kitchen furniture, and new floor finishes, including carpets and tiles.

Additional works include demolition of the existing wooden changing room and construction of a new concrete changing room designed with removable panels, allowing the space to be converted into a conference room when not in use. A covered chair lift is also being installed to improve access to the second floor for persons with disabilities, along with replacement of the existing chain-link fence.

Not all elements of the wider upgrade have been finalised. Williams confirmed that replacement of the stage lighting has not yet been awarded, and renovation of the Montserrat Arts Council office at the Public Market remains outstanding.

Further updates are expected as the project moves into its final construction and fit-out phases ahead of the March 2026 deadline.

Like this: Like Loading...