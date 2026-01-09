Police Say Search for Nyoka Stewart Remains Top Priority

One month after going missing, the Royal Montserrat Police Service said the search for missing woman Nyoka Stewart remains its highest priority.

In an update issued to the public, the RMPS said comprehensive searches have already been conducted with support from the Fire Service, the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), and community volunteers. Police said those efforts will continue, with every reasonable line of inquiry being pursued.

Another coordinated search operation is scheduled for today, Friday, January 9 and will include drone-assisted aerial searches, ground searches, and renewed searches along the coastline. Police said areas previously examined will also be rechecked to ensure nothing has been missed.

The RMPS said all information and leads received since the start of the investigation have been carefully followed up. Officers continue to work closely with local and regional partners and are maintaining regular contact with Ms Stewart’s family to keep them informed of developments.

Police are again appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. Missing person flyers continue to be circulated on social media, and outreach has extended to neighbouring islands.

The RMPS also cautioned against speculation online, noting that unverified or harmful information can cause additional distress to the family and may hinder the investigation. Police said any useful or credible information should be shared directly with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Montserrat Police Service at 664-491-2555/6 or 911.

