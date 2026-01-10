Government–Private Sector Partnership Advances Belham Valley Bridge Works

Works at the Belham Valley Bridge and the re-established Isles Bay Beach Road are continuing under a partnership between the Government of Montserrat and private sector operators, following a ministerial site visit on January 8, 2026.

The visit was led by the Premier and Minister of Finance, Reuben T. Meade, and included the Minister of Buildings, Utilities and Infrastructure, Veronica Dorsette Hector; Minister of Agriculture, Housing, Lands, the Environment, Youth and Sports, John Osborne; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Housing, Lands, the Environment, Youth and Sports, Dwayne Hixon; and Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Crenston C. Buffonge.

Government officials said the works are being carried out at no additional cost to Government, with private sector heavy equipment operators donating their time, while Government is providing diesel to support operations. The project is being led by Davon “Rakatang” Williams.

Engineering and operational oversight is being provided by Public Works Department officials Felix Persaud and Rawlson Patterson, who are now focused on assessing and addressing the structural safety of the bridge. Officials said this phase will determine when the bridge can be deemed safe for public use, though no timeline has yet been given for reopening.

The Belham Valley Bridge had been restored shortly before the onset of volcanic activity in 1995 and was later buried by lahars and volcanic debris. According to information shared during the visit, the bridge structure lies approximately 20 feet deep and had been covered by an estimated 30 feet of ash, mud and rock.

Current works include re-exhumation of the bridge and plans to establish a defined watercourse to safely channel runoff during future rainfall events. The aim is to reduce flood risk in the valley while restoring safe access for residents of Isles Bay.

The re-establishment of access through the area is also expected to support future development, including opening opportunities for land sales and the construction of additional properties, potentially increasing land availability on the market.

The Government said it will continue to provide updates as technical assessments progress and decisions are made on the bridge’s readiness for public use.

