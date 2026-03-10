Montserrat Police Launch Anonymous Crime Reporting Platform

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) has launched a new anonymous reporting platform aimed at making it easier for members of the public to share information about crime and safeguarding concerns without fear of being identified.

The platform, CrimeStoppers MNI, allows individuals to submit reports securely and confidentially through an online portal. According to police, the system is designed to remove barriers that may discourage people from coming forward with information that could assist investigations or protect vulnerable individuals.

Members of the public can use the platform to report a range of concerns including criminal activity, safeguarding issues, misconduct or suspicious behaviour, and situations where someone may be at risk.

Police emphasised that the system is built to protect the identity of those who submit reports. No personal details are recorded, and information is handled through a secure reporting process before being reviewed by trained personnel.

Superintendent Chantal Hussey said the initiative provides a safe option for individuals who may otherwise remain silent.

“CrimeStoppers MNI removes barriers that may prevent individuals from speaking up and provides an anonymous way to share information that can protect others and support investigations.”

The RMPS stressed that the platform is not intended for emergency situations. Anyone who believes a person is in immediate danger should contact emergency services directly by calling 999 or the police at 491-2555, 491-2556, or 392-6889.

Anonymous reports can be submitted through the new website at www.crimestoppersmni.com.

Police are encouraging residents to use the platform as part of a wider effort to strengthen community safety on the island.

Like this: Like Loading...