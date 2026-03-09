Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival 2026 Opens in Salem

Montserrat’s St. Patrick’s Festival officially began on Saturday evening with music, dance and reflection on the island’s history as residents and visitors gathered at the Edward Dyer Moore Park in Salem for the opening ceremony.

The event, hosted by Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt-Flemming, featured performances from the Genisys Steel Orchestra and Emerald Shamiole Masquerade dancers to open the cultural celebration.

In feature remarks, Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and Culture Crenston Buffonge welcomed attendees and those watching online to the island’s annual festival that commemorates both its Irish history and the legacy of African resistance in Montserrat.

“Ladies and gentlemen, young and old, residents, visitors, those watching online, good afternoon, good evening. Welcome to Montserrat. Welcome to our start of our St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” Buffonge said.

He noted that later that evening the symbolic flame would be lit at the Silk Cotton Tree in Cudjoe Head, a tradition representing remembrance and resilience.

“That flame is symbolic of our heartbeat. It burns for the memory, for the identity, and for the freedom that our ancestors once dared to dream of. Even when dreaming cost them everything,” he said.

Buffonge reflected on the events of March 17, 1768, when enslaved Africans on the island planned an uprising against colonial rule.

“On March 17, 1768, enslaved Africans here on this island planned to uprise, planned to rebel against the oppressors. Unfortunately, as the story goes and as we well know, that rebellion failed. But their courage, I must say, did not. It survived.”

He said Montserrat’s celebration is unique because it brings together two historical narratives.

“Montserrat St. Patrick’s Day is like any other on earth for it is the only place in the world where African resistance and Irish heritage meet on the same stage, on the same soil, in the same celebration.”

The Parliamentary Secretary also welcomed members of the diaspora returning to the island for the festival.

“To every Montserratian who have crossed the waters to be here, welcome home. In my mind, you never truly left. You carried this island in your hearts and you bring it back to life every time you return.”

He encouraged residents and visitors to support the more than 40 events scheduled during the festival, ranging from music and food to heritage and cultural activities.

“Buy a ticket. Buy a plate. Support a vendor. Bring your children, your visitor, your neighbor. Bring everyone you can. Every dollar is a direct investment for artists, for community, and by extension to Montserrat.”

Buffonge also thanked private promoters, production teams and volunteers who help bring the festival to life each year.

“This festival does not happen by itself… your faith in this island is matched only by your commitment to making it shine.”

Declaring the festival open on behalf of the Office of the Premier, he said the celebration remains an important expression of the island’s identity and aspirations.

“It is my sincerest gratitude and with deep pride that I officially on behalf of the Office of the Premier declare the 2026 St. Patrick’s Festival open. May the flame continue to guide us. May our culture continue to sustain us. And always continue to rise.”

Following the official opening, the ceremony continued with a collaborative performance titled The Awakening, featuring the McCloyd White Drumming Group, Raswin, King Nattie and the Next Level dancers. The production combined tribal dance, African drum rhythms and storytelling that reflected Montserrat’s journey through loss, memory and cultural renewal.

A ceremonial flame procession involving reigning Miss Montserrat Mauricia Barzey and fire dancer Kirk Brade symbolised the beginning of the festival celebrations.

Organisers also highlighted several upcoming events, including the St. Patrick’s Lecture Series at the Public Library on March 11, Market Day at the Montserrat Public Market on March 13, and the Freedom Hike from Belham Bridge on March 14.

The festival will also feature the Junior Calypso and Soca competition at Salem Park on March 16, followed by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, heritage feast and cultural showcase on March 17, and the National Honours and Awards ceremony on March 18.

As fireworks closed the evening’s ceremony, organisers encouraged residents, returning nationals and visitors to take part in the ten days of festivities celebrating Montserrat’s history, culture and community.

See full calendar of events here.

