Nigerian Regent to Visit Montserrat During St Patrick’s Festival

Montserrat will host a visit from a traditional leader from Nigeria this month as part of a broader effort to strengthen cultural and historical ties between West Africa and the Caribbean.

Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Regent of the Abagana Kingdom in Anambra State, Nigeria, will visit the island from March 15–18 at the invitation of the Office of Premier Reuben T. Meade.

His visit coincides with Montserrat’s annual St. Patrick’s Festival, which commemorates both Irish heritage and the island’s slave uprising of 1768.

According to the Office of the Premier, Anakwenze will hold courtesy meetings with senior government officials, engage with members of the Nigerian community living on the island and participate in selected festival activities.

A key moment during the visit will be a ceremony honouring the memory of Igbo ancestors who were enslaved on Montserrat. The programme will also include the unveiling of a plaque recognising Olaudah Equiano, the Igbo abolitionist and writer who purchased his freedom while in Montserrat in 1766.

Anakwenze was appointed Regent of the Abagana Kingdom following the passing of the traditional ruler, Igwe Patrick Mbamalu Okeke. He previously served as Onowu, or Traditional Prime Minister, within the kingdom’s leadership structure.

Outside of his traditional role, Anakwenze is an American-based physician and businessman and has been active in initiatives promoting cooperation between African communities and the diaspora.

He is the founding chairman of the Igbo World Assembly, which represents Igbo communities in more than 20 countries.

His tour of Montserrat and other Eastern Caribbean territories forms part of the Global Igbo Reconnection Initiative, an effort aimed at strengthening structured partnerships between the Igbo homeland in southeast Nigeria and diaspora communities across the Caribbean and the United States.

Academic and Cultural Partnerships

A key institutional partner in the initiative is the University of Nigeria Nsukka, which is working with regional partners to establish academic and cultural linkages across the Atlantic.

The university is developing projects including an Igbo Cultural Village and an Igbo Landing Monument Initiative, as well as a proposed Igbo–Gullah–Caribbean Cultural Heritage Institute.

These initiatives aim to connect the Igbo homeland, diaspora communities worldwide, the Gullah-Geechee communities of the United States, and Caribbean territories with historical Igbo links such as Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados.

In Montserrat, the visit is being organised in partnership with Museum Without Walls Alliouagana, a heritage and research initiative led by Dr Clarice Barnes.

Officials say collaboration with Nigerian institutions could support stronger documentation of African heritage sites across the Caribbean, expand cultural tourism opportunities and foster academic exchanges.

The Office of the Premier said the visit represents an opportunity to deepen cultural diplomacy between West Africa and the Caribbean while highlighting Montserrat’s historical connections to the Igbo diaspora.

