Vacancy – Director of Montserrat Arts Council

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Director, Montserrat Arts Council. The successful applicant will be

appointed on or before May 01, 2026.

Job Purpose:

The Director is responsible for advancing arts and culture across Montserrat and providing strategic leadership and oversight of the

Montserrat Arts Council. The postholder will lead the implementation of the island’s Cultural Strategy and ensure that the Council delivers high quality programmes, sound governance, and sustainable cultural development that reflects and promotes Montserrat’s heritage and creative identity.

Key Responsibilities:

The key responsibilities include:

To provide Strategic management to the operations of the Montserrat Arts Council, in implementation of the Cultural Strategy, including strategic planning, staff development, financial management, human resource management, and operational planning.

Leading on the artistic direction, development and planning for the Montserrat Cultural Centre and related facilities, including the

development and implementation of suitable programmes for the productive engagement of the Montserrat Cultural Centre and

related facilities.

Devising and supervising the implementation of programmes geared towards the development of Montserrat's culture, to include the performing and visual and digital arts.

the performing and visual and digital arts.

Providing professional and efficient oversight and management of key national festivals and events, including the annual Christmas Festival, to enable the generation of economic activity, while preserving and promoting Montserrat's culture.

Identifying and pursuing donor-financed project opportunities for cultural development

Seeking opportunities locally, regionally and internationally for the exposure and promotion of Montserrat’s culture. facilities, artistes and artists;

Ensuring the development of a National Cultural Policy

Providing professional and technical advice to, on matters relating to Montserrat’s culture

Providing professional representation for Montserrat in culture related forums, locally, regionally and internationally.

Serve as the principal advisor to the Board on strategic, operational, and policy matters related to arts and culture.

Personnel Specification:

Essential / Absolute

The successful applicant should possess:

A Bachelor’s degree in Arts Administration, Cultural Studies, Business Administration, Public Administration, or a related field.

At least five (5) years’ senior management experience, preferably within the cultural, creative, public, or non-profit sectors.

Demonstrated experience in strategic planning and organisational leadership.

Proven financial management experience, including budget preparation and oversight.

Demonstrated success in grant writing, fundraising, or resource mobilization.

Experience in human resource management and staff supervision.

Strong knowledge of cultural development principles and the creative industries.

Strong leadership and team-building skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to build partnerships and foster stakeholder engagement.

Cultural sensitivity and commitment to national identity and heritage preservation.

Strategic thinking and vision-setting abilities

Sound analytical and decision-making abilities.

Desirable

A Master’s degree in a relevant discipline.

Experience working within small island or developing state contexts.

Familiarity with public sector governance frameworks.

Remuneration:

The remuneration of the person engaged shall be at a basic salary fixed at $77,004.00 (Eastern Caribbean Currency), for the engagement period, the said salary to be paid by equal installments at the end of every calendar month.

The following allowances shall be paid by equal installments at the end of every calendar month.

(i) Telephone Allowance: EC$720.00 (taxable)

(ii) Entertainment Allowance: EC$3,600 (taxable)

(iii) Travel Allowance: EC$9,600.00 (non-taxable)

Provided that the Officer maintains the vehicle in a road worthy condition and uses it for official travel.

The position of Director, Montserrat Arts Council, will be offered on a contractual basis, for a three-year period, in the first instance. A

gratuity payment equivalent to 12.5% of the total contract value will be provided at the conclusion of the contract period.

Application Procedure

Completed applications may be submitted to the Permanent Secretary, within the Office of the Premier either by email, or by ordinary mail.

These should be addressed to the

Permanent Secretary,

Office of the Premier,

Government Headquarters,

Brades, Montserrat

Email: geraldcc@gov.ms

Certified copies of qualifications, Police character certificate(s) as well as the names and letters of two referees must be submitted with your application.

The deadline for the receipt of applications is March 30, 2026.

Please note that only applicants selected for interviews will be notified.

