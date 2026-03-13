Montserrat Joins Global Island Resilience Talks in Tokyo

Montserrat was among Caribbean territories represented at the first Island Nations Global Synergy Meeting in Tokyo this week, where officials from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) gathered to strengthen global partnerships and share strategies for building resilient economies in the face of climate change and environmental pressures.

The meeting held March 12-13, hosted by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, brought together representatives from the Caribbean, Pacific, Western Indian Ocean and African island regions to explore practical collaboration around sustainable development.

Discussions centred on the theme “Sustainable Resource-Based Development in Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS)” and examined priority areas including the blue economy, community-based tourism, agriculture and food security, climate change, disaster risk reduction, and economic development and trade.

Ajhermae White, Environment Officer with the Government of Montserrat, said the environmental pressures confronting island states are already reshaping their economies.

“We have rising sea level, stronger hurricanes and increasing droughts, which affect every sector in our economies,” White explained. “By restoring and protecting ecosystems, countries can simultaneously support the blue economy and strengthen agricultural systems and tourism development.”

The OECS Commission’s Development Cooperation and Resource Mobilisation Unit coordinated two sessions during the meeting, bringing together technical officers from OECS and CARICOM member states to share regional experiences and priorities.

Presentations highlighted ongoing programmes across the Caribbean and examined how countries are addressing climate impacts, disaster risk, and limited technical and financial capacity.

For many small island states, regional cooperation remains a critical tool for building resilience. Pooling resources allows countries to share technical expertise, access specialised training, and strengthen capacity across sectors ranging from environmental management to disaster preparedness.

Melissa Meade, Chief Natural Resources Officer for the Government of Anguilla, emphasised that resilience is not simply a development goal for island states but a matter of survival.

“In the Caribbean, building a resilient economy isn’t abstract. It’s something that we have to do to survive,” Meade said.

Throughout the discussions, representatives from the three participating regions highlighted a set of shared environmental threats confronting SIDS, including rising sea levels, coastal erosion, coral reef degradation, declining marine ecosystems and increasingly intense weather events.

Despite these vulnerabilities, delegates pointed to the growing value of cross-regional cooperation and knowledge sharing. The meeting included panel discussions on breaking regional barriers in knowledge exchange, moving from dialogue to action on SIDS development, and strengthening disaster resilience.

The three-day forum concluded with a renewed commitment among participating nations to deepen partnerships and explore practical collaboration between island regions and global partners.

Organisers said the initiative aims to strengthen human networks and build shared understanding among island nations as they work together to address common environmental and economic challenges while advancing sustainable development.

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