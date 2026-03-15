Montserrat Debates Tourism and Development at LIDC in Nevis

Montserrat took the proposition in Saturday night’s debate at the 54th Leeward Islands Debating Competition in Nevis, opening the discussion on the motion “The reliance on tourism in the Caribbean undermines sustainable development.”

Representing Montserrat were Barrington Chalmers, who opened the case for the proposition, and Juanique Roach, who served as second speaker. The opposing team from Antigua and Barbuda was led by Emya Geness, with Ruez Titre as second speaker.

Opening the debate, Chalmers argued that while tourism is an important economic pillar for the region, excessive dependence on the industry leaves Caribbean economies highly vulnerable to global shocks.

Referencing the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, he questioned the sustainability of relying too heavily on visitor arrivals.

“If we continue relying on tourism, what will happen when our country doesn’t look good anymore or we face another crisis like COVID?” he asked. “We will be hungry and thirsty saving every dollar.”

The proposition also argued that Caribbean governments must place greater emphasis on developing other sectors such as agriculture and fisheries in order to strengthen food security and reduce reliance on imported goods.

Roach expanded the case by highlighting opportunities in emerging sectors such as the blue economy, green economy and orange economy, noting that the Caribbean possesses vast marine resources that remain underutilised.

Speakers pointed out that many Caribbean countries have exclusive economic zones that are significantly larger than their land mass, offering opportunities for aquaculture, marine energy and other ocean-based industries.

The debate also touched on the cultural dimension of tourism. Some contributors suggested that visitors sometimes expect a version of Caribbean culture shaped by global media rather than authentic local traditions, raising concerns about cultural commodification.

Opposing the motion, Antigua and Barbuda argued that tourism remains a vital economic engine for Caribbean nations and supports livelihoods across multiple sectors.

During the discussion, one contributor highlighted the broad economic impact of visitor spending.

“You have to pay for your hotel stay, you have to pay for your food, you have to pay for experiences,” the speaker said. “That money does not just disappear.”

The opposition also argued that tourism revenue can provide the resources governments need to invest in diversification and other development priorities.

Environmental concerns were also raised during the debate, with participants pointing to examples where poorly managed tourism development has damaged mangroves, wetlands and coral reefs in some territories.

Geness brought her remarkable presentation to a close by quoting from Montserrat’s 2022 budget presentation which stated that tourism was the only viable opportunity for economic growth for the island.

Judges later commended both teams for the strength of their research and delivery, describing the debate as “well argued on both sides.” They encouraged competitors to rely less on prepared scripts and to strengthen eye contact and pacing during their presentations.

At the conclusion of the debate, Team Antigua and Barbuda was declared the winner with 691 points, while Team Montserrat scored 624 points.

The Best Speaker award went to Emya Geness, Leader of the Opposition.

The 54th Leeward Islands Debating Competition concludes on Sunday night.

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