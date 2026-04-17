Montserrat Business Fund Approves First Loans Totalling $543,000

Montserrat’s government has approved the first round of loans under its new Business Progressive Fund (MBPF), marking a significant step in efforts to expand access to financing and stimulate economic growth across the island.

Launched in early March, the MBPF Soft Loan Programme has already reviewed 14 applications and approved 13 of them within 45 days, channeling much-needed capital into agriculture, fisheries, and small businesses.

Officials describe the milestone as a breakthrough in addressing long-standing barriers to financing, particularly for entrepreneurs who have struggled to secure support through traditional lending institutions.

“This is exactly the kind of transformational investment that Montserrat needs,” said Premier Reuben T. Meade. “When we invest in our farmers, our fishers, and our small business owners, we invest in Montserrat itself.”

Fast Uptake Signals Strong Demand

According to an official release, the initial wave of applications requested a combined EC$543,000, highlighting what policymakers say is significant unmet demand for affordable capital. Of the total EC$2 million fund, roughly EC$1.46 million remains available, with officials encouraging more applicants to come forward.

The programme offers loans of up to EC$50,000 at a concessional interest rate of 2.5%, with repayment terms extending up to eight years. Notably, the scheme does not require credit checks or equity contributions, which is designed to widen access.

Dr. Gary Morton, the programme’s manager, said the rapid approvals demonstrate both efficiency and impact.

“These loans are going directly into the hands of farmers, fishers, and entrepreneurs who will elevate their businesses while directly helping to grow our economy,” he said.

Broad Sector Impact

The approved loans span a wide cross-section of industries, reflecting the government’s push to diversify Montserrat’s economy.

The fisheries sector received the largest share, with funding earmarked for boats, engines, and equipment. These investments are expected to boost local seafood production and improve food security.

Agriculture projects will support domestic food production, while loans to hospitality businesses aim to strengthen the island’s growing tourism sector. Funding has also been approved for construction trades, information technology services, and professional consultancy, including renewable energy initiatives.

Officials say this mix of investments is key to building both traditional and knowledge-based sectors simultaneously.

Economic Ripple Effects Expected

Beyond immediate business support, the government expects broader economic benefits from the programme. These include increased local production, job creation, higher household incomes, and greater formalisation of small enterprises.

By enabling businesses to invest in productive assets, such as equipment and vehicles, the fund is also expected to generate sustained returns and strengthen the island’s tax base over time.

Soft Loan Committee Chair Jerson Badal said the quality of applications reflects untapped entrepreneurial potential.

“There are capable, ambitious people here who simply needed access to affordable capital,” he said. “This programme is providing that and the results are already clear.”

Applications Still Open

The MBPF remains open to Montserratian citizens and permanent residents operating in eligible sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, agro-processing, and micro and small businesses. Applicants must demonstrate a viable business plan and compliance with tax and social security requirements.

The programme is being facilitated by the Bank of Montserrat Limited, which is supporting the disbursement process to ensure approved applicants receive funds efficiently.

The government is particularly encouraging proposals in areas such as agro-processing, fish processing and packaging, renewable energy services, and other high-impact small business activities that strengthen the island’s value chains.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can request application forms, programme guidelines, and full eligibility criteria by contacting the MBPF Programme Manager:

Email: MBPF@gov.ms

Eligible applicants include Montserratian citizens or permanent residents with viable business plans and the capacity to repay. With over EC$1.45 million still available, officials are urging entrepreneurs, farmers, and fishers to take advantage of the opportunity.

With strong early momentum and substantial funds still available, the MBPF is expected to play a central role in Montserrat’s ongoing economic development.

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