Montserrat Pushes for More Cruise Tourism at Seatrade 2026

Montserrat reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its cruise tourism sector with strategic participation in Seatrade Cruise Global 2026, the industry’s premier international cruise conference and exhibition held 13 -16, April 2026.

According to a release from the Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA), they were represented at the event by MTA Chair Mrs. Roselyn Cassell-Sealy, and Permanent Secretary, Ms. Camille Thomas-Gerald from the Office of the Premier.

The Montserrat delegation teamed up with Antigua and Barbuda to amplify their presence.

Partnering with Antigua and Barbuda at a forum of this magnitude allowed Montserrat to benefit from increased traffic, shared industry networks, and a unified Caribbean presence that resonated strongly with cruise stakeholders. This collaborative approach continues to position Montserrat as an accessible and complementary experience within the wider Eastern Caribbean cruise offering.

Throughout the event, the delegation engaged in a series of productive meetings with cruise executives, itinerary planners, and industry partners, all aimed at elevating Montserrat’s profile as a boutique, off-the-beaten-path destination. Discussions focused on enhancing shore experiences, strengthening port readiness, and identifying opportunities for increased calls in upcoming seasons.

“Our participation at Seatrade 2026 has been both strategic and encouraging. We held several high-level meetings that generated genuine interest in Montserrat’s unique product offering. There is a growing appetite for authentic, less crowded destinations, and Montserrat is well- positioned to meet that demand. We are confident that the relationships strengthened and initiated here will translate into tangible growth for our cruise sector,” Chairperson Mrs. Roselyn Cassell-Sealy said.

Attendance at Seatrade Cruise Global directly aligns with Montserrat’s broader tourism development strategy, which prioritizes market diversification, strategic partnerships, and sustainable growth within the cruise sector. Maintaining a presence at such a key industry event ensures that Montserrat remains visible, competitive, and engaged with evolving cruise trends and decision-makers.

Looking ahead, early projections indicate that the 2027 cruise season is shaping up to be particularly active. Local agents, including Travel World Ltd., MS Osborne Ltd., and Kenton Weekes Shipping, are already collaborating with stakeholders to sustain and build on this

upward trajectory. Their efforts are focused on enhancing operational efficiency, improving visitor experiences, and securing repeat and increased cruise calls.

Seatrade continues to serve as a critical platform for fostering these relationships, enabling Montserrat to align with industry partners and position itself for long-term growth in the cruise market.

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