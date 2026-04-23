Governor’s Office Donates Fire Extinguishers to Montserrat Fire & Rescue

The Governor’s Office has donated eight powder fire extinguishers to the Montserrat Fire and Rescue Service to support training and operational readiness.

The equipment was handed over on April 16 by Executive Officer Mickel Joseph on behalf of the Governor’s Office and received by Deputy Fire Chief Devon Lewis.

Chief Fire Officer Vachel Murrain said the extinguishers will be used in training exercises, providing hands-on experience for officers and recruits while helping to maintain a high level of preparedness.

The Governor’s Office said the donation forms part of its support for the Fire and Rescue Service and its role in public safety.

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